Princess Kate took style cues from Meghan Markle and Princess Diana for her Eurovision fashion moment

The Princess of Wales actually echoed styles worn by other members of the royal family for her surprise appearance...

The Princess of Wales' style streak is showing absolutely zero signs of stopping – and that includes her most recent look, broadcast during Saturday's Eurovision final. After an extensive few days of coronation attire, the princess came through with yet another regal look that left royal fashion fans head over heels.

She made a surprise appearance at the international song contest via a pre-recorded video, in which she showed off her own musical ability. The 41-year-old played the piano in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle while wearing a stunning vibrant blue gown by Jenny Packham.

© Alex Bramall The royal wore a blue evening gown by Jenny Packham

Turning to one of her most relied upon designers for evening wear, Princess Kate looked resplendent in the floor-skimming one-shoulder gown. The British label's 'Marlowe' design, crafted from chiffon, features gathering and soft drapery over one arm, as well as a crystal-embellished belt to cinch in the waist.

© Alex Bramall Princess Kate wore the gown as the played the piano

She wore her dark brown tresses in curls swept over one side and topped off her look with jewellery that once belonged to the late monarch – a pair of sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.

Avid fashion fans will have noticed that Princess Kate's vivid blue one-shoulder moment felt richly reminiscent of another royal style moment.

© Getty Princess Diana wore a blue one-shoulder gown at an event held by The Victor Chang Research Institute in 1996

Her dress was similar to a piece worn by Princess Diana in 1996 at a charity dinner in Sydney which also featured an asymmetric neckline. And seemingly, there's more where that came from.

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex wore a blue one-shoulder gown by Christopher John Rogers to the NAACP Image Awards when she and Prince Harry accepted a President's Award.

Clearly the blue one-shoulder gown is a royal wardrobe must-have – time to bag one of our own…

Marlowe one-shoulder gown - Jenny Packham

