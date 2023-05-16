Meghan Markle is re-entering her 'Suits' style era and you probably didn't noticed

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry for Mental Health Awareness Month in an outfit Rachel Zane would be proud of...

Meghan Markle is an absolute fashion hero.

She gained her reputation for one of the chicest style muses on the planet long before she became the Duchess of Sussex. And her recent looks are giving us major Rachel Zane energy (aka her former Suits character), and we are absolutely here for it.

Meghan looked incredibly radiant in new photos shared on the Archewell website in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. She and Prince Harry visited a local youth group in Santa Barbara for an hour-long session to “learn firsthand about this generation’s experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being”.

The Duke and Duchess were all smiles at the event

For the event, she wore a fitted black rib knit top from Another Tomorrow, tucked into a black midi skirt from New York label Lafayette 148. The look was elevated, super sleek and perfect for formal dressing with a slightly relaxed feel - the exact style agenda of her Suits character, Paralegal Rachel Zane.

Rachel’s go-to look was also a fitted top neatly tucked into a midi skirt. From neutrals to pastels, poplins to sleeveless, the budding attorney's wardrobe was a hub of chic blouses in various silhouettes and super sleek tailoring – separates put together to create figure hugging looks. And most importantly, her look was always finished off with a pair of court shoes, aka the ultimate leg-lengthening footwear and Meghan Markle's absolute go-to.

Meghan’s recent looks have followed a similar smart-chic agenda. She wore a tailored linen pastel pink shorts suit from cool-girl brand Staud to an LA Lakers game that gave off-duty Rachel Zane. She tucked a white cami into the belted, oversized tailored shorts and paired with the matching blazer and, of course, wore it with nude court heels and a Prada clutch bag.

Meghan wore a Rachel Zane-approved look

'Sleek' was also top of her date night dress code in March for date night with Prince Harry. She donned skinny-leg leather trousers (a much welcomed sight for those who wish the slim-leg style never left), finished with black stilettos, a black clutch and dainty diamond hoop earrings.

Though neither Meghan or her character are ones for a logos (hello, quiet luxury trend), the Duchess wore a silver Cartier 2384 Tank Francaise when playing the paralegal, and also wore Princess Diana's Tank Francaise in gold to the Archewell event last week.

Meghan left the show in 2018 due to her relationship with Harry becoming serious. As fashion fanatics we are delighted that her dress code is coming full circle.

