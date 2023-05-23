NET-A-PORTER’s chicest wedding guest looks to see you through the season

With wedding season inching ever closer in our calendars, our group WhatsApp chats are filled with the one question we ask ourselves every summer: what should I wear to a wedding?

Not wanting to upstage the bride or bridal party, but keen to be the best-dressed guest in the congregation, the ideal wedding guest look takes time and preparation – and that’s where the NET-A-PORTER wedding guest collection saves the day.

The luxury retailer’s wedding guest edit offers over 650 wedding guest outfit ideas, from the ideal formal black-tie wedding guest look to al-fresco wedding outfits and styles for traditional church weddings.

What to wear to a wedding this year

Pretty, romantic dresses are always fool-proof option whatever the wedding theme, but thinking outside of the box should be considered too – jumpsuits and suits are a minimalist option if you’re pattern or dress-averse and block coloured dresses are an impactful alternative to the florals we’ve become accustomed to.

There’s something to suit all styles at NET-A-PORTER. Keep scrolling for Hello! Fashion’s top wedding guest looks for 2023.

Romantic wedding guest looks

The classic wedding guest outfit is pretty and floral, and these timeless looks are anything but twee. Choose powder puff pinks, tropical botanics and abstract blooms to bring modern romance.

For the ultimate in frou-frou, Costarellos’ gown is covered in sparkles and tulle in the peachiest of pinks or look to Saloni for a dreamy, bow-detailed midi dress in soft blue. For florals, Erdem’s pleated maxi is a failsafe choice to see you from destination wedding to rustic countryside nuptials. Add whispers of pink and embellishment to your accessories.

Colour block wedding guest looks

If you’re more of a minimalist at heart, add the dramatics with a bold, colourful wedding guest dress in sleek, slick silhouettes. Bernadette’s one-shouldered midi dress will help you live out your Barbiecore dreams, while 16 Arlington’s mint-hued shift dress has added impact with feather trim.

For something slinky, look to Tove’s brilliant yellow gown with elegant ruching for the sexiest yet stylish of silhouettes. Hone in on your chosen colour with your accessories or play it cool with a mix of metallics.

Tailored wedding guest looks

City weddings were made for sharp, tailored wedding guest looks. Suits in sugary pastels are a sweet alternative to feminine dresses with Galvan’s oversized suit top of the list – layer over a silk cami to take it from daytime to dancefloor; or go brighter with Alice + Olivia’s brilliantly blue three-piece suit with the piece of the season, a waistcoat.

As for accessories? Carry the aesthetic through, with 90s mules and structured bags.

