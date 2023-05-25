Many of us dream of living in California: almost constantly warm weather, cruising along the golden coast, with sartorial agendas ranging from that quintesssentially, laid back Cali-cool, to the It-girl glam of the worlds biggest celebrities. And Ralph Lauren managed to bring this vision to life with its heavenly SS23 collection.

One of the collections of the season, it boasts everything you need for the ultimate elevated summer getaway wardrobe. From cool pastel clothing to bold coloured statement accessories, and romantic prints and feminine silhouettes to ultra chic knits and crochet. Everythng you could possibly need for summer is right here.

MORE: The 8 Reiss fashion pieces every influencer wants in their summer wardrobe

READ: 6 summer outfit ideas you need to add to cart

© Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren - California Dreaming SS23

It was only right the show was presented in the Golden State. “For the first time, I bring my dream of living to California, celebrating a way of life that I have always believed in - a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” the designer said.

Ralph Lauren took landmarks in San Marino and used them as the perfect canvas to showcase the collection of dreams: elevated, modern yet always timeless. We can assure you this collection will see you through this summer and beyond.

Ralph Lauren - California Dreaming SS23

10 Items we are desperate to shop from Ralph Lauren’s California Dreaming collection



The Crop Top

“A true house favourite, the cable-knit cashmere jumper is refreshed for the season with a cropped silhouette for a playful look.”

£830 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Jeans

"This rendition is crafted with 100% Italian denim screen-printed with eight various colours, each meticulously placed to form the season's colourful motif, which was inspired by modern art and the creative space of a painter's studio."

£1,645 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Co-Ord

"This season's essential top showcases a tailored bustier construction and a cropped silhouette," whilst the matching skirt " is cut with a fluid A-line silhouette and features an all-over striped motif in a fresh blue-and-white palette."

SKIRT: £175 AT RALPH LAURENTOP: £115 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Dresses

"Rendered in soft mulberry silk twill, this fit-and-flare dress exudes a bohemian spirit with blouson sleeves and a floral paisley motif."

£749 AT RALPH LAUREN

"Crafted with lightweight floral-print cotton, this mutton-sleeve dress features an alluring shirred bodice that's constructed with a keyhole neckline and twisted halter ties."

£649 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Skirt

"An iconic Ralph Lauren silhouette, the Margarethe revamps the sarong skirt with a Riviera-inspired sensibility."

£1,385 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Wedges

"Made with patent calfskin for a lustrous sheen, the Allston is designed with a towering 135-mm EVA wedge and a buckled ankle strap, which secures with a polished gold-tone buckle."

£690 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Knit Set

"A warm weather-ready cardigan, this shawl-collar layer is knit with a breathable blend of cotton and linen. It features an allover motif of contrasting geometric stripes, representing the season's modern theme."

£549 AT RALPH LAUREN

"Pointelle-knit for texture and vertical stripes, these cotton-linen shorts feature a slim silhouette and a drawstring waist."

£225 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Bag

"A juxtaposition to Ralph Lauren's signature Welington, the RL handbag is defined by a modern, structured silhouette, which is crafted with smooth calfskin, lined with lambskin and equipped with interior and exterior pockets." £1,345 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Bralette

"Drawing inspiration from vintage swimwear, this jumper bralette is expertly crafted in Italy with plaited silk yarn in a compact rib-knit, resulting in a cool hand and a well-worn aesthetic." £430 AT RALPH LAUREN

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.