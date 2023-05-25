Many of us dream of living in California: almost constantly warm weather, cruising along the golden coast, with sartorial agendas ranging from that quintesssentially, laid back Cali-cool, to the It-girl glam of the worlds biggest celebrities. And Ralph Lauren managed to bring this vision to life with its heavenly SS23 collection.
One of the collections of the season, it boasts everything you need for the ultimate elevated summer getaway wardrobe. From cool pastel clothing to bold coloured statement accessories, and romantic prints and feminine silhouettes to ultra chic knits and crochet. Everythng you could possibly need for summer is right here.
It was only right the show was presented in the Golden State. “For the first time, I bring my dream of living to California, celebrating a way of life that I have always believed in - a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” the designer said.
Ralph Lauren took landmarks in San Marino and used them as the perfect canvas to showcase the collection of dreams: elevated, modern yet always timeless. We can assure you this collection will see you through this summer and beyond.
10 Items we are desperate to shop from Ralph Lauren’s California Dreaming collection
