10 Items we are desperate to shop from Ralph Lauren’s California Dreaming collection in 2023- shop now
The ultimate collection for timeless summer pieces 

Ralph Lauren California Dreaming collection
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor

Many of us dream of living in California: almost constantly warm weather, cruising along the golden coast, with sartorial agendas ranging from that quintesssentially, laid back Cali-cool, to the It-girl glam of the worlds biggest celebrities. And Ralph Lauren managed to bring this vision to life with its heavenly SS23 collection.

One of the collections of the season, it boasts everything you need for the ultimate elevated summer getaway wardrobe. From cool pastel clothing to bold coloured statement accessories, and romantic prints and feminine silhouettes to ultra chic knits and crochet. Everythng you could possibly need for summer is right here.

A model standing in front of the ocean for Ralph Lauren California Dreaming SS23© Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren - California Dreaming SS23

It was only right the show was presented in the Golden State. “For the first time, I bring my dream of living to California, celebrating a way of life that I have always believed in - a mix of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” the designer said.

Ralph Lauren took landmarks in San Marino and used them as the perfect canvas to showcase the collection of dreams: elevated, modern yet always timeless. We can assure you this collection will see you through this summer and beyond.

A model sitting down with curly hair and a white outfit for Ralph Lauren - California Dreaming SS23
Ralph Lauren - California Dreaming SS23

The Crop Top

Cropped Cable-Knit Cashmere Jumper

“A true house favourite, the cable-knit cashmere jumper is refreshed for the season with a cropped silhouette for a playful look.”

£830 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Jeans

Ralph Lauren Embellished 750 Straight Ankle Jean

"This rendition is crafted with 100% Italian denim screen-printed with eight various colours, each meticulously placed to form the season's colourful motif, which was inspired by modern art and the creative space of a painter's studio."

£1,645 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Co-Ord

Ralph Lauren Striped Cotton A-Line Skirt and Top

"This season's essential top showcases a tailored bustier construction and a cropped silhouette," whilst the matching skirt " is cut with a fluid A-line silhouette and features an all-over striped motif in a fresh blue-and-white palette."

SKIRT: £175 AT RALPH LAURENTOP: £115 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Dresses

Ralph Lauren Paisley Mulberry Silk Dress

"Rendered in soft mulberry silk twill, this fit-and-flare dress exudes a bohemian spirit with blouson sleeves and a floral paisley motif."  

£749 AT RALPH LAUREN
Ralph Lauren Floral Cotton Halter-Tie Dress

"Crafted with lightweight floral-print cotton, this mutton-sleeve dress features an alluring shirred bodice that's constructed with a keyhole neckline and twisted halter ties."

£649 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Skirt

Ralph Lauren - Margarethe Jersey Skirt

"An iconic Ralph Lauren silhouette, the Margarethe revamps the sarong skirt with a Riviera-inspired sensibility."

£1,385 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Wedges

Ralph Lauren Allston Patent Calfskin Sandal

"Made with patent calfskin for a lustrous sheen, the Allston is designed with a towering 135-mm EVA wedge and a buckled ankle strap, which secures with a polished gold-tone buckle."

£690 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Knit Set

Geo-Stripe Linen-Cotton Shawl Cardigan

"A warm weather-ready cardigan, this shawl-collar layer is knit with a breathable blend of cotton and linen. It features an allover motif of contrasting geometric stripes, representing the season's modern theme."

£549 AT RALPH LAUREN
Striped Cotton-Linen Drawstring Short

"Pointelle-knit for texture and vertical stripes, these cotton-linen shorts feature a slim silhouette and a drawstring waist."

£225 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Bag

The RL Top Handle Bag in Calfskin

"A juxtaposition to Ralph Lauren's signature Welington, the RL handbag is defined by a modern, structured silhouette, which is crafted with smooth calfskin, lined with lambskin and equipped with interior and exterior pockets."

£1,345 AT RALPH LAUREN

The Bralette

Ralph Lauren Rib-Knit Silk Bralette

"Drawing inspiration from vintage swimwear, this jumper bralette is expertly crafted in Italy with plaited silk yarn in a compact rib-knit, resulting in a cool hand and a well-worn aesthetic."

£430 AT RALPH LAUREN

