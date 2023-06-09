7 accessories from Net-A-Porter that every cool-girl wants right now

These are the accessories you need from Net-A-Porter for this summer

Alas, summer is upon us. Which only means one thing: an accessories update is an absolute neccessity. And there's no other place we'd turn to shop ultra chic pieces from our favourite brands, than Net-A-Porter.

Whether you're a shopping afficionado who knows exactly what they're looking for, or you like see what's trending to give you some sartorial inspiration, they've got everything you need to feed you fashion-forward appetite.

There are endless incredible accessories to shop right now, and the selection below will keep you looking cool all summer long.

MORE: 12 new season buys we love at Net-A-Porter



RELATED: Net-A-Porter's chicest wedding guest looks to see you through the season

The Raffia Clutch

Raffia bags are essential for summer, and that doesn't just mean in the form of a beach bag or an oversized tote. This Saint Laurent clutch is the perfect evening bag. £395 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Oval Sunglasses

No sunglasses scream summer like those with chunky white frames. These Celine shades give all the 60s vibes yet ooze summer-chic. £370 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Colourful Heels

These perspex mules are what dreams are made of. Barbiecore is still very much the trend of 2023, therefore dropping a dash of pink into your summer looks is essential. But if you're not a fan of Anne Hathaway-style shocking pink mini dresses, accessories are a great place to start. £610 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Super Chic Belt

This white belt with the gold lettering is perfect for elevating your summer fits. Whether its a denim skirt, used to cinch in a dress or to finish off a pair of white linen trousers, the slender silhouette is perfect for a delicate touch of glam. £440 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Sun Hat

Created by weaving straw and sewing it with cotton-twill ribbon, this sunhat by Gigi Burris is giving rustic chic, but according to the brand's founder, "the real beauty is in its packability".

£400 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Printed Scarf

A silk scarf is one of the most versatile pieces money can buy for the summer months and beyond. Juxtapose a white dress with the chicest pop of colour around your neck, wrap it around your updo for a head-turning hairstyle, or tie it around the handle of your bag to make your accessories stand out. It's the ultimate purchase. £320 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Flat Sandals

The gladiator sandal just got a 'quiet luxury' upgrade for 2023. With wider straps and gold buckles, they're the chicest flats you'll find this summer. £650 AT NET-A-PORTER

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.