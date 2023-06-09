7 accessories from Net-A-Porter that every cool-girl wants right now

Alas, summer is upon us. Which only means one thing: an accessories update is an absolute neccessity. And there's no other place we'd turn to shop ultra chic pieces from our favourite brands, than Net-A-Porter.
Whether you're a shopping afficionado who knows exactly what they're looking for, or you like see what's trending to give you some sartorial inspiration, they've got everything you need to feed you fashion-forward appetite.
There are endless incredible accessories to shop right now, and the selection below will keep you looking cool all summer long.
The Raffia Clutch
The Oval Sunglasses
The Colourful Heels
The Super Chic Belt
The Sun Hat
The Printed Scarf
The Flat Sandals
