Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of June

June has been a busy month for London's VIPs who have a never ending list of summer parties on their public appearance roster. From fashion brands to sporting events, lavish sit-down lunches to luxurious fairground food, the events have been nothing short of exquisite...

Cartier Queen's Polo Cup

© David M. Benett Leomie Anderson

© Getty Micheal Ward and Charithra Chandran

© David M. Benett Lady Violet Manners

One of the most famous polo tournaments in the world. The Cartier Queen's Cup brings the sport's finest players and the chicest of guests together every summer. The final Sunday of the competition sees VIP invitees step out in their Sunday bests to celebrate the closing day. Over 120 people from fashion, the entertainment industry, stylish royals, and socialites were greeted with glasses of Cartier's own champagne before enjoying a lavish lunch.

Veronica Beard's Summer Fair

© Getty Jenna Coleman

© Getty Naomi Ackie

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer

Celeb and royalty-adored label Veronica Beard hosted its summer party on Tuesday 20th June at the Serpentine Gallery. With what may officially be the chicest funfair in the history of funfairs, the gallery was transformed into a fairground complete with stalls and a brass band. Cuisine came in the form of fish and chips, pulled chicken sliders, and “posh dogs”, and guests played classic carnival games with the chance of winning Veronica Beard clothing, Charlotte Tilbury and Elemis products and more (dreamy). Co-founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard flew to London to celebrate with the American brand's UK supporters.

The V&A's Spectacular Soiree

© Getty Charli Howard

© Getty Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath

© Getty Olly Alexander

The Victoria and Albert Museum hosted the most incredible summer party to celebrate the opening of its latest exhibition 'Divas'. Of course, an event as such is only going to attract the most lavish crowd. Guests from Girls Aloud to Lady Amelia Windsor, Olly Alexander to Emma Weymouth attended the party in South Kensington which was fuelled with lashings of champagne and plenty of cocktails. The icing on the cake was a live performance from the Sugababes who sang their iconic 2002 hit Round Round. The Diva's exhibition houses over 25 objects including costumes worn by the likes of Cher, Sir Elton John, Marilyn Monroe and Rihanna.