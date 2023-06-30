Wimbledon x Ralph Lauren: Everything you need to see from the 2023 collection

Their partnership is bigger and better than ever for 2023

Fashion fanatics, you're in for a treat at Wimbledon this year.

Aside from the slew of stellar celebrity guest outfits we're expecting to see, and the tennis professionals experimenting with their all-white dress code, Ralph Lauren have released a Wimbledon capsule collection. And it is a game, set, match made in heaven.

© Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon capsule collection

The label have been the official outfitter of the championships for 18 years, but this year fashion and tennis fans can experience the world of Ralph Lauren on a whole new level. Here's everything you need to know...

© Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon capsule collection

The collection boasts everything one could dream of from such a collection, combining Ralph Lauren's quintessential preppy style with Wimbledon's sporty yet smart nature. Pieces include a cable knit tennis sweater with signature embroidered racket-inspired graphic (our personal favourite), graphic tees, caps and varsity jackets.

Ralph Lauren are providing uniforms for all on-court officials as they have done for the length of their partnership, but this year parts of it are also available to buy. Pieces to purchase include the ultra chic Umpire blazer lined with a Ralph Lauren designed Wimbledon print, and the Lines Umpire navy cardigan featuring a white and Wimbledon green striped cuff.

© Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon uniforms

Those attending the championships this year also can dine in style after a long day of watching the games and shopping the collection. The Café at Ralph Lauren will have an al fresco dining area and delectable white and green floral arrangements.

The capsule collection is available at select Ralph Lauren stores and onsite at the Wimbledon Shops within the Grounds. It will also be available online at Ralphlauren.com.

