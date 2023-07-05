WIN: A £500 gift voucher from Mejuri

In celebration of the brand's new Covent Garden store we have the ultimate gift for piercing lovers…

We’ve teamed up with Mejuri offer one lucky Hello! Fashion Newsletter subscriber the chance to WIN a £500 gift voucher from the brand.

Mejuri is the category-defining fine jewellery brand designing pieces to elevate your every day. Feeling disconnected from the narrative fine jewellery is an occasional purchase typically marketed to men, Co-founder and CEO Noura Sakkijha leveraged her learnings as a third-generation jeweller to launch the brand in 2015: resulting in redefining the way women think of and purchase fine jewellery—for themselves.

The company pioneered the ‘drop’ model in the fine jewellery industry and refreshes its collections weekly. Mejuri’s success is inextricably linked to the brand’s highly engaged community. The brand has sold 4 million pieces of jewellery since inception and is worn by celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Oprah, Bella Hadid, Emily Blunt and Margot Robbie. In 2020, the brand launched The Mejuri Empowerment Fund in support of higher education for underrepresented women and non-binary individuals.

Last month the brand opened its second store in the UK. Mejuri chose to open in London’s Covent Garden, a destination known as ‘London’s Experiential Playground’ and surrounded by world-class fashion, beauty, and lifestyle retailers.

The thoughtfully curated 1,273 square foot space was designed entirely in-house, representing the continuation of Mejuri’s elevated creative vision and direction - bold, playful and artful. By embracing new colours, contrasting tones, materials and textures, Mejuri’s Covent Garden store reinforces the brand’s signature approachable and dynamic fine jewellery buying experience. Evoking the contrasting historical and contemporary detailing of London, the store design offers a juxtaposition between the historical exterior facade and modern interior featuring custom modular mirrors, millwork and jewellery displays to allow customers to play with the pieces.

© Roger Bool

The ‘Style Bar’ acts as the heart of the space, including seating for one-on-one styling experiences. Customers are encouraged to shop the necklace wall, product displays, and bespoke elements, empowering them to style themselves or garner the advice from Mejuri’s team of experienced stylists. Intimately located on the lower level, Customers can also book appointments at the store’s Piercing Studio, to create a unique and memorable experience.

Mejuri’s Covent Garden store is located at 30 King Street, London, UK and is open from Monday - Sunday, 11 AM - 7 PM.

What you will win:

A £500 gift voucher to spend online at Mejuri.

How to enter:

Entries will close on Monday July 31st at 23:59 and the winner will be selected from our Newsletter subscriber list, the person must be subscribed to our Newsletter and leave a comment on our Mejuri Instagram post in order to win.

(*You must be UK based and over the age of 18 to enter. This giveaway is in no way affiliated, sponsored or administered by Instagram. The voucher cannot be exchanged for monetary value. For full terms and conditions, please refer to hellofashion.com/terms)hell