WIN: A beauty bundle from Tropicology worth £480

Using the healing and restorative qualities of avocado, Tropicology has been refined for over 30 years to provide a skincare collection that supports all ages, skin types and profiles.

Established in 1972 with a farm, known today as Tropical Fruit World, avocado trees were first planted on the property over 80 years ago and now include over 18 varieties, as well as over 500 rare and exotic fruits and native Australian botanicals. “Growing up on this farm allowed me to understand the healing and restorative properties of botanicals and in particular avocado and its oil,” explains the brand’s founder Judith Brinsmead. Tropicology embodies this journey in its use of avocado oil and its understanding of this powerful superfood. The brand is ACO Certified COSMOS Organic and mindful of its impact on the land and environment, with a commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, and proudly cruelty free, soap free, paraben and sulphate free, palm oil free, Australian owned and made, using recycled and recyclable packaging.

At the core of every product is up to 25% avocado oil with its numerous benefits making it the perfect base for natural skincare range, further complemented by active Botanicals and Australian native extracts. Derived from the pulp of the fruit, avocado oil contains carotene, protein, lecithin and fatty acids, and it is high in vitamins A, D and E, which help to moisturise the skin and protect from damaging UV rays. Avocado oil's ability to stimulate collagen production makes it the most special of all natural oils, its high oleic acid levels combine with other oils and help to absorb their nutrients deep into the skin. Avocado oil also acts as a humectant, drawing water molecules into the skin, providing deep hydration and nourishment. Richly endowed with natural antioxidants and essential fatty acids, avocado oil stimulates tissue repair and promotes overall skin health.

Avocado Face Wash £36 - A gentle cleanser containing avocado and macadamia oils and infused with active botanical extracts and aloe vera.

Avocado Face Moisturiser £82 - A rich hydrating crème containing organic avocado, rosehip and sea buckthorn oils to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and support elevated collagen production.

Avocado Body Moisturiser £55 - A rich crème for hydrating and conditioning skin. Enriched with organic avocado oil, skin-enhancing botanicals and seed butter.

Pure Avocado Face Oil £82 - A lightweight, easily absorbed 100% organic avocado oil naturally containing eleven vitamins and fourteen minerals. Deeply hydrating and balancing for all skin profiles.

Pure Avocado Body Oil £73 - 100% pure organic avocado oil sourced from cold-pressed fruit and refined for ultimate absorption. Nourishes and hydrates the skin and is a natural collagen stimulant.

Avocado Hand Crème £35 - An everyday hydrating crème rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Protects, nourishes and moisturises the hands and nail beds. Enriched with organic oils of avocado, argan and wheat germ.

Avocado Lip Balm £17 - A nourishing and hydrating balm for the lips fortified with complementary botanicals. Protects lips and leaves them nourished and repaired. Key actives include organic sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, beeswax, cacao seed butter, shea butter and apricot kernel oil.

Avocado Revitalising Face Serum £100 - Deeply hydrating, improves skin luminosity whilst reactivating renewal enzymes to enhance skin clarity and radiance. A natural collagen stimulant to combat the signs of ageing. Containing eight active botanical extracts to deeply hydrate, firm and improve skin radiance.

