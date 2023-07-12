Harvey Nichols has always been a firm favourite of ours. It's the ultimate destination to shop some of the best designer brands from Zimmerman to Ganni, and its summer 2023 selection of dresses is exquisite.

From the Kendall Jenner approved mesh to the cool-girl Ganni, we've got you covered.

How we chose these dresses:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. We used our sartorial expertise to find pieces that adhere to current trends, suit a variety of budgets and have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes.

10 cool-girl dresses from Harvey Nichols that are perfect for summer 2023

Body Flowers stretch-jersey maxi dress - Jean Paul Gaultier

Why we love it: whilst elevating this year's body heat dress trend, it draws inspiration from JPG's 2000s archives with its floral print. For something figure hugging and slightly vampish, this is the coolest piece right to buy right now.

£420.00 FROM HARVEY NICHOLS

Asymmetric silk midi dress - Marques' Almeida

Why we love it: bright yellows and greens are the colour of the moment for summer 2023 according to the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez. asymmetrical hems were also a major street-style trend at Paris Couture week. We love the flowy silhouette, perfect for warm evenings.

£785.00 FROM HARVEY NICHOLS

Silk-satin mini wrap dress - Zimmermann

Why we love it: people are often afraid to purchase black dresses in the summer, associating them with the colder months. But a LBD is an essential all year round. This new season Zimmerman boasts a flattering silhouette with a tie waist and long sleeves for those who want fuller top-half coverage.

£540.00 FROM HARVEY NICHOLS

Flora lace-trimmed silk-satin maxi dress - De La Vali

Why we love it: this dress oozes Barbiecore elegance. The midi gives the retro 90s satin slip a contemporary makeover. We love the thicker straps as opposed to spaghetti straps, more supportive for those with a fuller bust. The contrasting coloured lace trim adds subtle detail.

£490.00 FROM HARVEY NICHOLS

Ronan floral-embroidered mini dress - Rixo

Why we love it: a square neckline is a universally flattering. This dress with a delicate floral embroidered trim makes us want to sit and have lunch in a quaint Spanish village. This linen dress is a must for the warm weather, and we love the fitted waist with a floaty skirt.

£215.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Farm Rio - Striped Forest printed linen-blend mini dress

Why we love it: is anything more summer-appropriate than having a rain forest printed dress? We love bold patterns here at Hello! Fashion, and this dress from It-girl label Farm Rio is busy, yet will still pair with a variety of accessories.

£170.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Kitri - Atlanta striped crochet-knit midi dress

Why we love it: this dress looks way more expensive than it actually is. A striped crochet dress is essential for warm weather getaways, and we love the pastel purple colourway adding some fun into a classic summer style.

£155.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Cotton-poplin maxi dress - Ganni

Why we love it: A white summer dress is obviously a summer essential, and we love the uber-feminine puff sleeve detailing of this Ganni dress. It's so versatile, perfect or dressing up or down depending on the occasion. Or, wear a pair of wedges to take you all the way from day to night.

£275.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Folia Float jersey maxi dress - Christopher Esber

Why we love it: Like all Esber dresses this one perfectly highlights the curves of the silhouette. Made from jersey for easy packing, this sleeveless style features an untra-cool cut-out that exposes the hip and is decorated with natural stones. Beyond chic.

£640.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

