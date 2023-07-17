Dolly Alderton is collaborating on a perfume set that's perfect for bookworms

Sunday Times bestseller Dolly Alderton is the brains behind some of our favourite fiction, (if you haven't read Everything I know About Love or watched the BBC adaptation, we suggest you catch up.) And now, the author has collaborated with fragrance house Commodity on the launch of a very special summer holiday set.

Commodity x Dolly Alderton Limited-Edition Set

The bundle includes Dolly's memoir Dear Dolly, a collection of her best The Sunday Times Style agony aunt columns which entail stories of love, heartbreak, fun and frivolity, and cult fragrance brand Commodity's travel-sized 'Paper Scent Space' trilogy.



"The Paper trilogy and Dear Dolly are perfect partners," explains Vicken Arslanian, Commodity brand re-founder, "Dear Dolly has a very universal message but relates to each reader in a different way, allowing them to take something unique away from the story. The Paper scents are very much the same: they’re very universally loved, but they come alive on the skin allows everyone to make Paper their own."

Dolly Alderton is author of Dear Dolly, Ghosts and Everything I Know About Love.

Commodity's unique scent projection model means all their scents are customisable. The categories refer to the amount of scent sillage or rather, how far it's pushed into the air. They range from Personal (for those wanting to keep their scent more subtle and intimate) to Expressive (for those wanting their scent to make a statement without overpowering the room) and finally, Bold+ (for those who wanting maximum projection of their scent.)



The fitting scent to accompany Dolly's book? Commodity's Paper. With notes of Sandalwood and Iso E Super, a skin scent note that reacts to an individual's skin to create a personalised note unique to each person, it's a fragrance for bookworms and beauty addicts alike.

Commodity X Dear Dolly

We suggest acting quickly though, it's a limited edition set and we're predicting a quick sell-out. It's not often two of our favourite things come together in perfect sync for a summer holiday... now all that's left to do is book the plane tickets.