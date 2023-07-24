10 cool-girl summer handbags from NET-A-PORTER under £350

This summer, elevate your style with these 10 incredible handbags from NET-A-PORTER, all priced under £350.
Affordable designer handbags offer a fantastic opportunity to indulge in luxury fashion without breaking the bank. These stylish accessories allow fashion enthusiasts to elevate their looks with high-quality craftsmanship, iconic designs, and renowned brand names, all at a more accessible price point.
Many designer brands have recognised the demand for more budget-friendly options and introduced lines tailored to this market segment. These collections often feature signature elements and iconic logos, staying true to the brand's essence while offering cost-effective alternatives. From classic clutches to chic feathered bags and elegant staples, all of these cater to various tastes and occasions for summer 2023. Despite their lower prices, these bags still boast premium materials and attention to detail, ensuring they remain durable and fashionable for years to come.
How We Chose the Handbags:
Texture: All of these bags feature textures and colours that are ideal for summer 2023, featuring raffia and crystal embellishments which are on-trend for the season.
How It Looks: This is an edit of cool-girl summer bags, so we wanted to choose the most stylish out there. Whether that's the brand choice, the material or the shape these are the bags that are influencer-approved.
Price: For fashion-conscious individuals seeking to embrace luxury without compromising their financial goals, affordable designer handbags represent a perfect fusion of style, quality, and value. We chose bags that were £350 or less.
Why you should trust me:
I have worked in fashion for over 8 years, and if you were to look in my wardrobe you’d quickly realise that I collect handbags like kids collect toys. This summer I have been on a mission to find the perfect bags for every occasion.
Cult Gaia
Loeffler Randall
Staud
Self-Portrait
Isabel Marant
Powden Striped Nylon Pouch - Isabel Marant
Anya Hindmarch
Ganni
Oséree
Acne Studios
Ultraviolhat
Crocheted Tote - Ultraviolhat
