10 cool-girl summer handbags from NET-A-PORTER under £350

This summer, elevate your style with these 10 incredible handbags from NET-A-PORTER, all priced under £350.

Affordable designer handbags offer a fantastic opportunity to indulge in luxury fashion without breaking the bank. These stylish accessories allow fashion enthusiasts to elevate their looks with high-quality craftsmanship, iconic designs, and renowned brand names, all at a more accessible price point.

Many designer brands have recognised the demand for more budget-friendly options and introduced lines tailored to this market segment. These collections often feature signature elements and iconic logos, staying true to the brand's essence while offering cost-effective alternatives. From classic clutches to chic feathered bags and elegant staples, all of these cater to various tastes and occasions for summer 2023. Despite their lower prices, these bags still boast premium materials and attention to detail, ensuring they remain durable and fashionable for years to come.

How We Chose the Handbags:

Texture: All of these bags feature textures and colours that are ideal for summer 2023, featuring raffia and crystal embellishments which are on-trend for the season.

How It Looks: This is an edit of cool-girl summer bags, so we wanted to choose the most stylish out there. Whether that's the brand choice, the material or the shape these are the bags that are influencer-approved.

Price: For fashion-conscious individuals seeking to embrace luxury without compromising their financial goals, affordable designer handbags represent a perfect fusion of style, quality, and value. We chose bags that were £350 or less.

Why you should trust me:

I have worked in fashion for over 8 years, and if you were to look in my wardrobe you’d quickly realise that I collect handbags like kids collect toys. This summer I have been on a mission to find the perfect bags for every occasion.

Cult Gaia

Eos Beaded Marbled Acrylic Clutch - Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia's design philosophy revolves around creating visually captivating pieces that capture the imagination with intricate details. The 'Eos' clutch exemplifies this, adorned with chunky beads in varying sizes, which make a real statement and will be the hero of your outfit. Crafted from acrylic, this clutch accommodates your must-have essentials, such as your phone, cardholder, and beloved lipstick, making it a practical yet stylish choice. £295 AT NET-A-PORTER

Loeffler Randall

Bailey Raffia Clutch - Loeffler Randall

The 'Bailey' clutch by Loeffler Randall showcases a stunning blend of craftsmanship and luxury which I can’t get enough of. Its base is intricately woven with raffia, adorned with sizeable prong-set crystals that add a touch of glamour to the design. The clutch features a unique combination of a structured frame and a slouchy shape, creating a captivating contrast. Upon opening, you'll find a lined and pocketed interior, offering ample space for your essentials like phone, keys, and cardholder. For added convenience, the clutch comes with a gold-tone chain, allowing you to go hands-free and carry it effortlessly as a shoulder or crossbody bag. £280 AT NET-A-PORTER

Staud

Cote Beaded Satin Bucket Bag - Staud

Introduce a slice of summer to your everyday adventures with Staud's captivating 'Cote' bucket bag. This eye-catching accessory is adorned with meticulously arranged glass beads, painting a vignette of swimmers in the sea. Sarah Staudinger, the creative force behind Staud, effortlessly embodies the cool-girl LA look. She launched Staud just two years ago, and the brand quickly captured the attention of style influencers like Alexa Chung and Leandra Medine. £335 AT NET-A-PORTER

Self-Portrait

Micro Bow Mini Silk Tote - Self Portrait

Is there any brand cooler than Self-Portrait right now? This micro-bag is covered in iridescent bang-on-trend crystals, from the top handle to the sweet bow embellishment. This one is ideal for transitioning from summer to winter as sparkles aren’t going out of style anytime soon. This one is made from silk in a structured, small shape that has space for your cards and lipstick. £350 AT NET-A-PORTER

Isabel Marant

Powden Striped Nylon Pouch - Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant's 'Powden' pouch is designed with practicality in mind, serving as an excellent organiser within a larger tote. Crafted from sturdy striped nylon, the pouch boasts a softly structured silhouette, ensuring durability and reliability. The front pocket features the brand's sizable logo, adding a stylish touch to the overall design. This versatile pouch is perfect for stowing cosmetics and essential items while travelling, keeping them organised and easily accessible. Whether used on its own as a chic clutch or as a functional addition to a larger bag, the 'Powden' pouch by Isabel Marant combines fashion and functionality in a seamless way, making it a must-have accessory for the fashion-savvy and organised traveller. £120 AT NET-A-PORTER

Anya Hindmarch

Bow Fringed Raffia Clutch - Anya Hindmarch

Trust Anya Hindmarch to make a bag that will be our go-to this summer. This charming clutch is crafted from woven raffia, skillfully twisted into an adorable bow shape and adorned with delicate fringing for added elegance. Upon opening, the clutch unveils a well-organised interior featuring convenient pockets, offering ample space to accommodate all your essential belongings. This exquisitely designed accessory showcases the perfect combination of natural materials and tasteful detailing, making it a perfect addition to any ensemble whether it's a casual day out or a special occasion. £285 AT NET-A-PORTER

Ganni

Knot Recycled Shell Shoulder Bag - Ganni

Ganni's shoulder bag from the 'Knot' collection is characterised by its distinctive chunky black handle, a signature design element. The bag is not only stylish but also environmentally conscious, as the shell is crafted from recycled-polyamide, and the cotton lining contains 65% recycled fibres. The bag offers generous space to accommodate your daily essentials, ensuring you have everything you need at hand. Additionally, a convenient slip pocket is included to securely hold your cardholder, providing easy access when you're on the go. This versatile and eco-friendly shoulder bag is a perfect blend of fashion and ethical values. £265 AT NET-A-PORTER

Oséree

Lumiére Mini Feather-Trimmed Tote - Oséree

The unmistakable shimmering fabric of this tote immediately catches the eye and makes it an ideal summer party bag. Crafted from the label's signature metallic stretch-knit, this tote exudes easy elegance and glamour. Accentuated with tonal feathers and adorned with a chic gold-tone chain strap, the bag strikes the perfect balance between luxury and sophistication. Despite its compact size, the interior offers sufficient space to accommodate your cardholder and keys, ensuring you have your essentials close at hand. Dazzling design and impeccable craftsmanship will be your best friends as the weather heats up. £270 FROM NET-A-PORTER

Acne Studios

Inflatable PVC Tote - Acne

Acne Studios is renowned for its playful and artistic accessories, and their inflatable bag is truly a standout piece for wearing pool-side. This unique creation bears a resemblance to a pool float, boasting a billowy and eye-catching design crafted from clear PVC. It features an adorable decorative heart keychain, adding a touch of whimsy to the overall look. With its transparent construction, you can proudly display your essentials inside, making them a part of the bag's playful charm. £180 AT NET-A-PORTER

Ultraviolhat

Crocheted Tote - Ultraviolhat

Ultraviolhat is a brand that specialises in crafting vibrant crocheted pieces, exuding the essence of summer. This purple tote is locally made in the Italian Riviera, using certified viscose, ensuring a thoughtful approach to materials. It serves as an ideal shopper bag, perfect for running errands or enjoying leisurely walks along the beach. Definitely cool-girl approved. £155 AT NET-A-PORTER

