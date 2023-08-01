10 transitional staples from NET-A-PORTER that you need to buy before autumn

Getting ahead of the game and planning your transitional wardrobe can only ever be a good thing, right?

We're not wishing away the summer, far from it. But soon enough August will give way, and we'll be confronted with the ever-tricky transitional dressing period.

Can we cling onto the warm weather and brave those minimalist sandals, or will we live to regret it? Tights or bare legs? To trench, or not to trench?

During the interseasonal period, style aficionados are plagued with these major conundrums, and the answers are much more easily achieved if you've altered your rotation of 'fits in line with the weather change.

If you're looking to invest, NET-A-PORTER has you covered, boasting a seriously stylish crop of versatile tops, cool-girl flats and lightweight knits. The perfect post-summer payday treat.

How we chose the pieces

Style: Obviously, style is imperative. While each of our selections have their own individual appeal, ranging from sleek shoulder bags to lightweight tank knits, they are all united by the fact that they are versatile and can be styled in different ways. Crucially, they all lend themselves to layering - ideal for the tricky interseasonal period.

All of our picks are by fashion editor-adored designer labels, and the creatives behind these pieces opt for quality fabrics and specialise in attention to detail. Price: Our selections capture the essence of luxury, and that is reflected in their price points. These pieces are great if you’re looking to invest, to indulge in a long-deserved treat.

Hello! Fashion shares the transitional staples to shop from NET-A-PORTER:

Transitional staples Priya Crepe Vest Rag & Bone We're taking the summer tailoring trend straight into next season. Swerve on the all-white look adored by chic sport spectators in favour of Rag & Bone's classic black version. Crafted from crepe, its clean-cut Priya piece would look great layered over a sheer balloon sleeve blouse with leather trousers and chunky loafers. £265.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Contour Ribbed-knit Tank Toteme Bring your staple ribbed tank into autumn with Toteme's mid-weight beige knit. The piece has a gently contoured silhouette and would look great layered over a striped polo neck and styled with baggy pinstripe trousers and retro sneakers. £290.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Screen Square-frame Marbled Acetate Sunglasses Loewe Statement shades are totally seasonless, especially where Loewe's green Screen pair are concerned. The acetate has a beautiful, marbled effect and the curved edges add a certain softness. Team yours with dark denim jeans, an oversized white shirt and a fluid gold chain. £310.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Linosa Cashmere Hoodie Loulou Studio This sumptuous mushroom cashmere hoodie is the ultimate luxury loungewear investment. With a relaxed silhouette, the soft beige hue would lend itself to a classic neutral colour palette. Slip yours on over leggings and team with chunky Dad sneakers for dose of It-girl off-duty. £330.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Woven Wide-leg Cargo Pants Theory A NET-A-PORTER exclusive, these cargo pants by Theory have a certain relaxed, utilitarian feel without it ever verging into retro territory. The nutty brown hue feels earthy and relevant, and the patch pockets are both fun and functional. Style yours with an oversized cable knit vest and chunky loafers. £320.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Dame High-rise Wide-leg Organic Jeans Agolde The revival of the turned-up hem is the 1950s throwback trend that no one saw coming, but honestly, we're into it, especially with a wide-leg silhouette. Agolde's dark, lived-in denim feels cool and casual, and would look great styled with a white racer tank and a black leather jacket. Marlon Brando would be proud. £340.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Crystal-embellished Leather Loafers Ganni Crafted from smooth, supple leather, these Ganni loafers will make themselves indispensable within your footwear arsenal. The crystal embellishment adds a hint of glitz to an otherwise quite androgynous square-toe shape. Style yours with tube socks and a mini skirt à la our current street style crush Hailey Bieber. £375.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Rosalia Asymmetric Space-dyed Ribbed-knit Midi Dress Cult Gaia Knitted dresses are ideal for the ever-tricky transitional dressing period – just make sure you opt for one in a lightweight fabric. This ribbed polyester piece by Cult Gaia is the perfect example, and the stretchy fit makes for a super flattering silhouette. In a fresh blue hue, the piece would look great with minimalist sandals and yellow-gold toned jewellery, plus the split seams and button detailing add extra interest. £544.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Pleated Ribbed Silk and Cashmere-blend Skirt Proenza Schouler Crafted from a luxurious silk-cashmere blend, this midi skirt by Proenza Schouler has a soft, slightly kinetic ease. The fine pleats add polish, and yet the thoughtful slim fit across the hips looks great on the body. Team yours with a black square-neck top and glossy knee-high boots. £960.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats Aeyde Aeyde's Uma shoes kill two trends with one stone: ballet flats and Mary Janes. Crafted from supple black leather, the glossy effect adds drama and these would look killer with straight-leg jeans and a polo neck Breton. Very Alexa Chung. £245.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

