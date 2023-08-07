Mollie King's affordable Reformation pink co-ord is still in stock

Our current style crush Mollie King has come through with the goods – and her most recent look is tempting us to give our summer wardrobe an affordable designer-related overhaul.
The presenter and former The Saturdays girl band member recently stepped out in a muted take on the ubiquitous Barbiecore trend.
Muted Barbiecore? An oxymoron if ever there was one, surely?
Actually, we've got news for you. If you're wanting to dip your toe rather than dive headfirst into the all-pink trend, incorporating quieter shades into your outfit is a great means of subtle homage.
Mollie's baby pink Reformation two-piece is a case in point. The 36-year-old shared a series of stylish snaps which saw her celebrating both her sister and brother-in-law's birthdays in an extremely covetable outfit.
The figure-skimming fit gave the illusion of a dress, but Mollie's party look actually consisted of a bandeau top and a maxi skirt, retailing at £228.
The effect was minimal, both pieces being plain with the exception of a singular rosette as the top's central detail – one of this season's hottest trends.
The stretchy, jersey fabric allowed for a super flattering silhouette and Mollie styled her co-ord with white square-toe mules with woven leather strap detailing.
She wore her hair loose in an unfussy middle parting, alongside a natural makeup look, including a peachy pink lip.
Mollie's pink party moment came just after she impressed us with her chic cricket spectator 'fit. Supporting her fiancé Stuart Broad at his final game, the fifth Ashes Test, Mollie looked stylish last week at London's The Oval.
Championing chic summer tailoring, Mollie sported a white waistcoat with relaxed-fit, airy trousers and dark oversized shades.
We can't wait to see what's next on Mollie's summer outfit agenda…
