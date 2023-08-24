Lily James reveals the £39 'instant-facial' product responsible for her signature red carpet glow

When leading lady Lily James offers an insight into her beauty routine, we sit up and pay attention.

One could be forgiven for thinking that a jam-packed schedule filled with glamorous events and early call times would wreak havoc on her skin, but Lily's complexion never misses a beat.

It is imperative that the Pam & Tommy star looks her best on the red carpet, and obviously, there is no substitute for a diligent, quality skincare routine, but there is one product in the actress' beauty arsenal that she simply cannot live without.

Lily was welcomed into the fold of cult makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury around this time last year, joining the brand's star-studded line-up of muses alongside the likes of Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy.

Lily recently took to Instagram to share a reel that she had created for the brand, in which she raved about its Hollywood Flawless Filter. The award-winning illuminating product, which retails at £39.00, is one of the industry's not-so-well-kept beauty secrets, often used on A-listers to achieve their coveted lit-from-within glow.

In the video, the brunette beauty wore a lustrous cream blouse and two delicate chain necklaces. The 34-year-old revealed that she was first introduced to the product ahead of a red carpet event and said that she "instantly fell in love with it".

Makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury created the illuminator after she was inspired by the "perfecting properties" of social media filters.

Lily went on to praise the scope of Hollywood Flawless Filter, saying: "You can use it so many different ways. It smooths, it blurs imperfections, it illuminates your skin, and it makes you look gorgeous and glowing, like you've had an instant facial."

Hollywood Flawless Filter - Charlotte Tilbury

Time to expand our beauty stash…

