& Other Stories has released an oversized blazer that Victoria Beckham would love

This sharp tailored blazer wouldn't look out of place within the fashion mogul's outfit arsenal

A classic is classic for a reason, right? Victoria Beckham has been rocking the colour black since forever, and now it is one of her style trademarks.

She adopted the versatile hue during her Spice Girls days, incorporating it into the outfits of her ice queen alter-ego, Posh Spice.

Scary had her playful animal prints and Sporty had her go-to tracksuits, but Victoria was all about black, more often than not in mini dress form.

In recent years, she has strayed a little from her beloved shade, revealing to The Telegraph in 2017 that she really enjoys wearing colour, saying: "When I see pictures of myself in colour it feels fresh and more useful."

But there's no denying the fact that Victoria is still utterly wedded to the classic shade in 2023 – even her recent holiday snaps feature LBDs aplenty.

Eagled-eyed fans of VB's outfits will note that tailoring is another key element that she turns to time and time again.

Earlier this summer she fused her two favourites, rocking elegant blazer dresses on multiple occasions with tights.

At her eponymous brand's summertime celebration, she layered her tailored mini over sheer tights, and on another occasion, she wore a super similar piece with fishnets and oversized shades.

Want to pay style tribute to Victoria's tailored blazer obsession? Scandi high street label & Other Stories has you covered.

Double-Breasted Blazer - & Other Stories

"Crafted from satin twill, this relaxed-fit oversized blazer is giving major Victoria Beckham vibes at a reasonable price point. Subtle shoulder pads give the piece a sense of structure, and the double-breasted fastening feels classic and cool. The finish of the fabric has a gentle sheen, perfect for catching the light at a chic evening occasion. Style yours this season with fishnets and a micro skirt if you're taking a leaf out of VB's book, otherwise team it with a sumptuous turtleneck sweater and glossy leather trousers."

£165.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Best & Other Stories Blazers Oversized Pinstripe Blazer Wear with… Light-wash jeans and chunky Dad trainers. Wear to… The office on Dress-down Friday. "A subtle pinstripe is the minimalist dresser's idea of heaven. In equal parts smart and versatile, this oversized blazer, crafted from a cosy wool blend, would make for a great addition into your autumn outerwear arsenal." £165.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Tailored Double-Breasted Blazer Wear with… A sheer organza blouse, matching tailored trousers and padded mules. Wear to… A drinks reception where you know no one (this vibrant hue is bound to receive a compliment or two). "Cut from a wool-viscose blend, this bright azure blazer is unapologetically high impact. The smooth, wide lapels have a slightly retro feel, and the fabric covered buttons give the piece an air of polish. The cheery shade would make any moody autumnal evening a little bit brighter – team yours with a bold orange-red lip for maximum impact." £165.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Fitted Checked Blazer Wear with… A skin-tight polo neck bodysuit and straight-leg jeans. Wear for… A cosy autumn stroll. "With a super fine check pattern, this single-breasted blazer would be worth its weight in gold, both this season and beyond. A warm neutral, versatile piece of outerwear that lends itself to a chic layering moment? Suffice to say, we're on board. We love that the fit is slightly tapered, without being overly fitted, meaning it can still be thrown on over a cosy knit." £135.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Relaxed Double-Breasted Linen Blazer Wear with… Matching wide-leg trousers, knotted slides and oversized shades. Wear for… A long liquid lunch on a European city break. "Now that summer is drawing to a close, investing in an airy linen suit may feel a little ambitious. But this piece has a certain easy-breezy appeal that extends way beyond merely just the summer months. Layer yours over a lightweight knit for some extra warmth without disrupting the relaxed-fit silhouette." £145.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Tailored Tweed Blazer Wear with… Dark denim straight-leg jeans and glossy burgundy ankle boots. Wear to… A cute coffee shop date. "Cut from wearable beige tweed, this blazer is giving country cool, with a city-girl twist. The fine weave looks luxe, and far more expensive than it actually is. The shape is roomy and would look great with wet-look leggings and chunky Chelsea boots or your go-to hero pair of straight-leg jeans." £165.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

