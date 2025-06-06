Cool-girl hat trends to have on your radar in 2025

In addition to statement jewellery and an elevated clutch, you’ll want to consider finishing your occasionwear with a hat this summer.

It comes after this year’s Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival red carpets confirmed headpieces as the accessory of SS25, with most celebrities adorning one.

© Getty Images Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton at the 2025 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian’s leather fedora effortlessly complemented her vampish croc co-ord and Zendaya's floppy, wide-brimmed chapeau perfectly accessorised her white custom Louis Vuitton suit, while K-pop’s Jennie Kim made a stylish case for stiff boaters.

Weddings and a day at the races have always called for a hat - but this year, cool girls are sporting them at garden parties, fundraisers, birthdays and beyond.

In the famous words of milliner Martha Sliter: “Wearing a hat versus, not wearing a hat, is the difference between looking adequate and looking your best.”

Practicality, comfort and outfit cohesion should all be considered when choosing the right headpiece for your event.

Floppier styles will add a sense of understated elegance, whilst tilted designs (like a downturned brim or lengthy fedora) cultivate an alluring aura.

If you’re new to pairing occasionwear with hats, here’s Hello! Fashion’s ultimate guide for the cool girl hat trends to have on your radar this summer…

Structured Beret

© Getty Ariana Greenblatt at Hotel Martinez during day three of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Slouchy is out and structured is in… as far as berets are concerned. Models taking to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet were particularly fond of this boxier silhouette.

Like the A-List trendsetters, you can dress your structured beret up with a dress or down with a pair of capris. But no matter what, it’ll add a touch of class to any occasionwear ensemble.

Fedora

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian in custom Chrome Hearts at the 2025 Met Gala

No hat screams feminism quite like a fedora. In the late 19th century, women's rights activists and suffragettes started to wear the traditionally masculine headpiece as a symbol of liberation.

Characterised by a soft brim, indented crown and pinch at the front, the fashionistas of today are pairing their fedoras with everything from corsets (we’re looking at you, Kim K) to loose fit, button-up shirts and oversized blazers for summer.

Tilted Fascinator

The tilted fascinator has widespread appeal. Celebs have long been wearing them on the red carpet and, more recently, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands adorned one so titled it was parallel to her face.

But the Dutch royal isn’t the only one favouring a dramatically tilted fascinator this summer, with Helen Mirren, Princess Kate and Magda Swider all embracing the bold head-turner to elevate their summer formalwear with a modern twist on timeless glamour.

Classic Cowboy

© Bella Hadid/Instagram Bella Hadid oozing western chic

Cowboy hats have slowly been creeping into the fashion-scape in recent years, and now they’re staking their claim as an occasionwear accessory for everything from parties (we see you, Bella Hadid) to red carpets.

Luxury designers are pairing the western silhouette mainly with tailored suit sets, adding some southern charm to modern elegance and redefining classic sophistication.

Mini Boater

© Getty Images K-pop cool-girl Jennie Kim in Chanel at The 2025 Met Gala

K-pop star Jennie Kim didn’t wear just any boater on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet - she wore a two-tone mini one designed by Chanel.

Mini boaters honour the chapeau's classic shape while giving it a retro update. The flat bottom design makes it a comfortable piece without compromising on the enduring sophistication offered by the design.

Pillbox Fascinator

© Getty Images Princess Kate attending 80th anniversary of VE Day church service

A style long loved by the royals like the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, pillbox fascinators are having a moment for SS25 - and they aren’t reserved just for the races.

The brimless silhouette in a block colour adds the perfect complement to a statement dress, as Princess Kate proved when celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.