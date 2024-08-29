Editor’s Letter: The 'Women x Women' Digital Issue

Dear Reader,

As August draws to a close, we find ourselves in that unique space where the warmth of summer lingers, but the promise of autumn starts to beckon. It’s a time when our summer sandals make way for autumn’s chunkiest knits and the sleekest patent leathers, and the lazy days by the beach are replaced by the buzz of new projects and fresh goals.

The last days of summer bring a subtle shift in our mindset—a blend of nostalgia for carefree days and excitement (and let's face it a bit of dread) for the new beginnings that come with the back-to-work season. Thankfully in this special Women x Women digital issue, we celebrate the women who inspire us to embrace this season of change with confidence and style.

These women, from various fields including fashion, beauty, culture, business, and NGOs, embody the spirit of ambition, resilience, and creativity that we so admire.

"Patricia has created a network that empowers women like us to demystify the journey to personal and financial success."

Our cover star, Patricia Bright, is a true embodiment of the spirit of this issue. As the founder of The Break, Patricia has created a network that empowers women like us to demystify the journey to personal and financial success. What began as a passion project has blossomed into a thriving community of over 500K women who are learning, growing, and achieving their goals together. Patricia’s ability to balance her career as an investment banker while building this platform is nothing short of remarkable. In our exclusive interview, she shares her journey, her challenges, and her vision for the future—proving that with the right mindset and tools, anything is possible.

We also had the pleasure of sitting down with Lucy Edwards, a disability activist, and journalist who is redefining what it means to live life on your own terms. Despite losing her sight at the age of 17, Lucy has not only adapted but has thrived, using her platform to raise awareness about disability rights and accessibility. In our conversation, Lucy opens up about her daily beauty routine, the challenges she’s faced, and the joys that keep her motivated.

Next, we chat with Hermione Olivia, the founder of CEO Yourself, a platform that’s all about empowering women to take control of their careers and their wellbeing. Hermione shares her top tips on how to dress for success, emphasising the importance of confidence and authenticity. From the perfect power suit to hermust-have accessories, Hermione’s advice is all about blending style with strategy to create a look that’s uniquely yours.

And let’s not forget Emily Austen, the dynamic founder and CEO of Emerge, an award-winning PR agency based in London. Emily has worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Huel, Spanx, Bumble and many more. In our interview, Emily reveals her hidden gems in London—from cozy cafés perfect for a brainstorming session to the best spots for a power lunch. She also shares insights from her book, Smarter: 10 Lessons for a More Productive and Less Stressed Life, offering invaluable tips on how to balance ambition with well-being.

On the other side of the spectrum, we delve into the controversial phenomenon of Tradwives—a trend where women embrace traditional gender roles and homemaking as a lifestyle choice. Is this a step back in time, or could it be a form of empowerment? Our exploration of this topic raises important questions about the choices women make and the societal pressures that influence them.

And because no back-to-work season would be complete without some shopping inspiration, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to the best stationery - think sleek notebooks, elegant pens, and desk accessories that make even the most mundane tasks feel luxurious. Plus, our ‘How to Dress for Success’ feature and 'Perfect back to work outfit ideas' is packed with tips on curating a wardrobe that’s as powerful as you are.

On my personal 'back to work wishlist? First up the perfect tote—perfectly sized for carrying everything from my laptop to my latest read, and stylish enough to take me from morning meetings to evening events. I’ve also got my eye on a productivity planner from Intelligent Change, because there’s something so satisfying about writing down goals and ticking them off one by one. And finally, an oversized, Wolf of Wall Street-worthy pinstripe blazer (worn ironically, of course).



As we transition from summer to autumn, let’s embrace the change with open arms and a wardrobe that reflects our ambition, creativity, and unique style. Here’s to a season filled with new opportunities and the inspiration to make them happen.

Enjoy,