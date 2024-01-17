Blue eyeshadow: How to wear it now according to an expert

It seems fitting that the world's newest makeup trend coincides with the moodiest week of the year.

Previously sported by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Iris Law, Sydney Sweeny, Dua Lipa and a baby-faced Kate Moss, blue eyeshadow and liner is officially on the rise once again.

© Instagram / @emmachamberlain Emma Paired her bold blue eyelid look with a smokey black undereye

The first blue eye resurgence was seen on the steps of the Met donned by Miss Emma Chamberlain at the annual gala back in 2023 and ever since blue-toned eye makeup has skyrocketed to fame, donned by both beauty and fashion moguls alike.

Bold hues were all the rage back in the mid to late noughties, a time where knee-high socks and mini skirts were making waves, breaking through the synonymous 90s grunge scene where if you weren’t donning black in all forms, were you even in the know?

© Getty Kate Moss donned a blue-toned eye look back in 1996 for Gucci's Spring RTW show

Now, the TikTok girlies have taken it upon themselves to sport the sky-blue hue, recreating the bold eye trend in various ways with new and improved formulas from beauty giants such as Victoria Beckham Beauty's Satin Kajal Liner in the shade 'Shimmer' and Dior's Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture Blue Eyeshadow Palette.

For many of us, sporting a bold-coloured tone can be a little daunting, especially when left to our own devices without the helpful hand of an acclaimed celeb makeup artist. Lucky for you, we chatted with expert makeup artist Yasmin Salmon to discuss the best tips and tricks when it comes to making blue eyeshadow pop.

Yasmin says that the secret to any good coloured-eye look is to always use an eyeshadow primer beforehand. "P.Louise Base is one of my favourites as they come in loads of shades and it’s tinted which helps the shadow pop as it gives the eyelids a more even tone," she tells Hello! Fashion.

"To stop it from looking like a bruised eye I like to line the eyes with a dark brown or black eyeliner. This will help define your eyes and complete the look."

Take this as your 2024 sign to spice up your makeup looks and add a pop of colour.