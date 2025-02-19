The Emma Corrin approved ‘Pixie Mullett’ is the cool-girl haircut trend for spring 2025

If 2024 was all about the bob, 2025 belongs to the pixie mullet. Edgy, effortlessly cool, and packed with personality, this modern take on the retro cut is set to dominate the beauty scene. Blending the rebellious spirit of the mullet with the chic, face-framing appeal of a pixie, it’s the ultimate statement style for those who dare to be different.

From celebrity's like Emma Corrin and Instagram’s most stylish trendsetters, all the cool girls are embracing the undone, choppy layers and playful texture that make this cut so iconic. Whether styled sleek or tousled for that just-rolled-out-of-bed vibe, the pixie mullet is proof that bold hair is back- and we’re obsessed.

If you're obsessed as us with this style, we got the inside scoop on the rising trend from Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser and TONI&GUY Global Creative Director.

What is the pixie mullet?

"This hairstyle, also known as the ‘Mixie’, combines the short, textured look of a traditional pixie cut, with the longer layers through the back of a mullet. Combining the two gives you a short, edgy haircut with a longer back. It’s a look that is on-trend right now and can be worn smooth, textured or as a rebellious as you want it to be."

Who suits the pixie mullet cut?

"It suits most hair types and face shapes, and just requires a little bit of imagination when it comes to styling it."

How to ask for a pixie mullet in the salon & what to expect

"Speak to your stylist about combining the short, sharp layers of a pixie haircut with the longer layers through the back like a mullet. The TONI&GUY Trixie haircut is a cheekbone-enhancing cut that lets you personalise the create to suit you – combine this with longer layers through the back that sit on the shoulder for a more rebellious style."

"Pair it with the lightest, most luminous of blondes such as our Pure Blonde colour package –from soft and creamy to cool and icy – it will really make the short, textured layers pop."

How to style a pixie mullet at home?

"The key to the mixie is adding texture and volume to the top layers of your pixie cut while keeping the back section slightly longer for a shaggier feel. Products such as LABEL.M Texturising Volume Spray or LABEL.M Sea Salt Spray will give your hair a more tousled look, alternatively use your iron or wand for soft waves for added depth and dimension"

How do you foresee the pixie mullet evolving?

"This is the perfect style for someone who wants a shorter hairstyle without losing the length. It gives you a feeling of short layers round the face and is the perfect transient haircut to something shorter overall. The addition of a sweeping fringe, or asymmetric haircut can take it into a different direction, the possibilities are endless."