Glow up season: May’s must-have beauty picks

May is bringing the heat –- and the beauty drops to match. Whether you’re after sun-kissed skin, glassy lips, or major hair moments, this month’s lineup delivers glow, hydration, and colour in all the right places.
From limited editions to cult classics making a triumphant return, these are the standout launches worth slotting into your routine right now. Expect radiant finishes, skin-loving formulas, and shades that pop - just in time for longer days and warmer nights.
With beauty brands pulling out all the stops, there’s never been a better time to refresh your shelf and embrace the season’s most covetable trends.
Here are my top must-have beauty products as we look towards summer:
Best Eyeshadow Palette
Mothership XII: PETALMORPHOSIS
Pat McGrath
Expect pigment, payoff and pure luxury. This palette features Pat’s signature blendable, rich formulas in petal-pink, dreamy lavender and green tones. It’s versatile enough for soft day looks or bold, evening glamour. Each shade is silky, saturated and flattering across skin tones. A true collector’s piece for any eyeshadow obsessive.
Best Body Cream
Limited Edition Cheirosa 71 Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro
This indulgent body cream smells like a dessert lover’s dream - think caramelised vanilla, toasted macadamia and a hint of sea salt. It’s buttery-rich yet quick to absorb, leaving skin velvety smooth, a touch of shimmer and a gourmand scent that lingers. This limited-edition pick is a spring/ summer staple - especially if you love your moisturiser to double as perfume.
Best Hairspray
Texas Hold'em Big Hold Hairspray
Color Wow
Humidity? Hold it right there.This firm-hold hairspray locks in styles without stiffness or crunch. Designed to weatherproof your ‘do, it’s ideal for big hair days and long nights out.Trust me, I was styled by Dom Seeley, Color Wow's International Creative Director, using the product and my locks stayed bouncy and full for days after.
Best Unisex Fragrance
Electric Soul 100ml
Who Is Elijah
Electric Soul by Who Is Elijah is a warm, unisex fragrance that pulses with modern energy. Notes of amber, musk and woods blend with a soft floral heart for a scent that’s both bold and addictive. Chic and minimalist, this perfume is for those who love to stand out subtly yet leave a lasting impression.
Best Cream Bronzer
Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer
Benefit Cosmetics
If you're a fan of the original - this is a must-have. Benefit’s Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer blends like a dream for that post-holiday bronze all year round. With a creamy, non-greasy formula, it melts into skin, delivering a soft matte finish that builds beautifully. Whether sculpting cheekbones or adding warmth, its cool-toned pigment flatters most complexions.
Best Plumping Lip Oil
Hot Honey's Plumping Lip Oil
Morphe
Juicy, glossy, and ultra-hydrating, this warm honey-tinted lip oil delivers a sheer wash of colour and moisture. Upon application it gives off a 'bee sting' effect and your lips will start to plump up. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients for a smooth, non-sticky finish that’s perfect for everyday wear. The flattering golden hue gives lips a natural-looking shine that pairs effortlessly with bronzed skin and minimal makeup.
Best Body Wash
The Energiser Mandelic Acid Body Wash
Naturium
Naturium’s Energiser Body Wash refreshes and smooths with a potent blend of mandelic and salicylic acids. Gently exfoliating, it helps unclog pores, improve skin texture and promote an even tone. The zesty scent gives my skin an wake-up call in the shower, especially in the morning, while the formula leaves skin soft and balanced.
Best Hair Mask
Method For Curls
Garnier
Designed for curly and textured hair, this multi-use mask can be rinsed out or left in to enhance definition. With a silicone-free, 98% natural-origin formula, it deeply nourishes without buildup. After using it, my coils felt softer, springier and more hydrated. It’s also a budget-friendly way to revive lacklustre coils and keep your curl pattern thriving.
Best Lip Balm
Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm
e.l.f.
The e.l.f. balm delivers a glossy, hydrating finish that melts effortlessly into lips. Infused with nourishing oils, it offers a hint of tint and a radiant glow without stickinesss. From baby pinks to warm brown's - there is a buttery shade for everyone.
Best Moisturiser for Normal to Combination Skin
Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser
Neutrogena
A high-street hydration hero, this water-light gel is powered by hyaluronic acid to flood skin with moisture. It sinks in quickly, layers beautifully under makeup, and keeps dry patches at bay. Ideal for oily, combo, or dehydrated skin types, it’s the perfect everyday moisturiser for lightweight, long-lasting hydration.
Best Tinted Moisturiser
Just Enough Tinted Moisturiser
Jones Road Beauty
Jones Road’s tinted moisturiser is your skin, but better. Upon application, this product provides sheer, breathable coverage with a dewy finish that enhances your natural complexion. Perfect for low-maintenance days, it hydrates while evening out skin tone. Lightweight and buildable, it gives a fresh-faced glow that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all.
Best Lip Liner
Lip Cheat Contour Duo
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury has created a 90s makeup lovers dream. This two-step lip-defining essential sculpts, enhances and perfects your pout. Featuring the iconic Lip Cheat lip liner and a coordinating lipstick or gloss, the duo gives you fuller-looking lips with long-lasting, smudge-resistant colour. Its creamy, glides on like a dream and stays in place from morning coffee to evening cocktails.
Best Cushion Foundation
Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
TIRTIR
This K-beauty-inspired cushion foundation gives a radiant, second-skin finish. Lightweight but buildable, it evens tone, blurs imperfections and hydrates with each application. Great for topping up throughout the day, it comes in a portable compact that is perfect for on-the-go. If you’re after a natural, dewy complexion, this is your new base essential.
Best Eye Gel
Aqua Bomb Eye Gel
Belif
This caffeine-infused eye gel is a treat for your skin. The best part? The cooling effect from the ceramic applicator to hydrate, depuff, and brighten tired under-eyes. Divine.
Best Perfume Oil
Blooming Fire
'Ôrəbella
This debut scent from Bella Hadid’s new line fuses floral warmth with smoky depth. Tahitian monoi flower, exotic patchouli and pink pepper creates a sensual, airy fragrance mist that’s buildable and skin-friendly - thanks to hydrating ingredients like aloe. It’s housed in a gorgeous crystal inspired bottle yet light-weight and doubles as a moisturising mist - perfect for freshening up on the go. This is by far my favourite scent of the quartet.
How we chose:
Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.
High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from moisturisers to hairspray, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.
