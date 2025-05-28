Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glow up season: May’s must-have beauty picks
may beauty © Boots,Orebella,Pat McGrath

From limited-edition scented moisturisers to dreamy eyeshadow palettes. discover the products our beauty writer is raving about this month

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
May is bringing the heat –- and the beauty drops to match. Whether you’re after sun-kissed skin, glassy lips, or major hair moments, this month’s lineup delivers glow, hydration, and colour in all the right places.

From limited editions to cult classics making a triumphant return, these are the standout launches worth slotting into your routine right now. Expect radiant finishes, skin-loving formulas, and shades that pop - just in time for longer days and warmer nights. 

With beauty brands pulling out all the stops, there’s never been a better time to refresh your shelf and embrace the season’s most covetable trends.

Here are my top must-have beauty products as we look towards summer: 

  • Best Eyeshadow Palette

    pat mcgrath eyeshadow palette © Pat McGrath

    Mothership XII: PETALMORPHOSIS

    Pat McGrath

    Best eyeshadow palette

    Expect pigment, payoff and pure luxury. This  palette features Pat’s signature blendable, rich formulas in petal-pink, dreamy lavender and green tones. It’s versatile enough for soft day looks or bold, evening glamour. Each shade is silky, saturated and flattering across skin tones. A true collector’s piece for any eyeshadow obsessive.


  • Best Body Cream

    sol de janeiro body cream © Boots

    Limited Edition Cheirosa 71 Body Cream

    Sol de Janeiro

    This indulgent body cream smells like a dessert lover’s dream - think caramelised vanilla, toasted macadamia and a hint of sea salt. It’s buttery-rich yet quick to absorb, leaving skin velvety smooth, a touch of shimmer and a gourmand scent that lingers. This limited-edition pick is a spring/ summer staple - especially if you love your moisturiser to double as perfume.

  • Best Hairspray

    colour wow hairspray © Look Fantastic

    Texas Hold'em Big Hold Hairspray

    Color Wow

    Humidity? Hold it right there.This firm-hold hairspray locks in styles without stiffness or crunch. Designed to weatherproof your ‘do, it’s ideal for big hair days and long nights out.Trust me, I was styled by Dom Seeley, Color Wow's International Creative Director, using the product and my locks stayed bouncy and full for days after. 


  • Best Unisex Fragrance

    who is elijah fragrance © Boots

    Electric Soul 100ml

    Who Is Elijah

    Electric Soul by Who Is Elijah is a warm, unisex fragrance that pulses with modern energy. Notes of amber, musk and woods blend with a soft floral heart for a scent that’s both bold and addictive. Chic and minimalist, this perfume is for those who love to stand out subtly yet leave a lasting impression. 

  • Best Cream Bronzer

    Benefit hoola wave © Benefit Cosmetics

    Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer

    Benefit Cosmetics

    If you're a fan of the original - this is a must-have. Benefit’s Hoola Wave Cream Bronzer blends like a dream for that post-holiday bronze all year round. With a creamy, non-greasy formula, it melts into skin, delivering a soft matte finish that builds beautifully. Whether sculpting cheekbones or adding warmth, its cool-toned pigment flatters most complexions. 

  • Best Plumping Lip Oil

    plumping lip oil morphe hot honey © Asos

    Hot Honey's Plumping Lip Oil

    Morphe

    Juicy, glossy, and ultra-hydrating, this warm honey-tinted lip oil delivers a sheer wash of colour and moisture. Upon application it gives off a 'bee sting' effect and your lips will start to plump up. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients for a smooth, non-sticky finish that’s perfect for everyday wear. The flattering golden hue gives lips a natural-looking shine that pairs effortlessly with bronzed skin and minimal makeup.


  • Best Body Wash

    naturium energizer body wash product © Naturium

    The Energiser Mandelic Acid Body Wash

    Naturium

    Naturium’s Energiser Body Wash refreshes and smooths with a potent blend of mandelic and salicylic acids. Gently exfoliating, it helps unclog pores, improve skin texture and promote an even tone. The zesty scent gives my skin an wake-up call in the shower, especially in the morning, while the formula leaves skin soft and balanced.

  • Best Hair Mask

    garnier method for curls mask © Boots

    Method For Curls

    Garnier

    Designed for curly and textured hair, this multi-use mask can be rinsed out or left in to enhance definition. With a silicone-free, 98% natural-origin formula, it deeply nourishes without buildup. After using it, my coils felt softer, springier and more hydrated. It’s also a budget-friendly way to revive lacklustre coils and keep your curl pattern thriving.

  • Best Lip Balm

    elf melting balm © Elf Beauty

    Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm

    e.l.f.

    The e.l.f. balm delivers a glossy, hydrating finish that melts effortlessly into lips. Infused with nourishing oils, it offers a hint of tint and a radiant glow without stickinesss. From baby pinks to warm brown's - there is a buttery shade for everyone.

  • Best Moisturiser for Normal to Combination Skin

    neutrogena hydro boost product© Boots

    Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser

    Neutrogena

    A high-street hydration hero, this water-light gel is powered by hyaluronic acid to flood skin with moisture. It sinks in quickly, layers beautifully under makeup, and keeps dry patches at bay. Ideal for oily, combo, or dehydrated skin types, it’s the perfect everyday moisturiser for lightweight, long-lasting hydration.


  • Best Tinted Moisturiser

    jones road tinted moisturiser © Jones Road Beauty

    Just Enough Tinted Moisturiser

    Jones Road Beauty

    Jones Road’s tinted moisturiser is your skin, but better. Upon application, this product provides sheer, breathable coverage with a dewy finish that enhances your natural complexion. Perfect for low-maintenance days, it hydrates while evening out skin tone. Lightweight and buildable, it gives a fresh-faced glow that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all.


  • Best Lip Liner

    Charlotte Tilbury lip liner © Charlotte Tilbury

    Lip Cheat Contour Duo

    Charlotte Tilbury

    Charlotte Tilbury has created a 90s makeup lovers dream. This two-step lip-defining essential sculpts, enhances and perfects your pout. Featuring the iconic Lip Cheat lip liner and a coordinating lipstick or gloss, the duo gives you fuller-looking lips with long-lasting, smudge-resistant colour. Its creamy, glides on like a dream and stays in place from morning coffee to evening cocktails. 

  • Best Cushion Foundation

    Tirtir foundation © Boots

    Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation

    TIRTIR

    This K-beauty-inspired cushion foundation gives a radiant, second-skin finish. Lightweight but buildable, it evens tone, blurs imperfections and hydrates with each application. Great for topping up throughout the day, it comes in a portable compact that is perfect for on-the-go. If you’re after a natural, dewy complexion, this is your new base essential.

  • Best Eye Gel

    belif eye gel © Belief

    Aqua Bomb Eye Gel

    Belif

    This  caffeine-infused eye gel is a treat for your skin. The best part? The cooling effect from the ceramic applicator to hydrate, depuff, and brighten tired under-eyes. Divine. 

  • Best Perfume Oil

    orebella blooming fire © Orebella

    Blooming Fire

    'Ôrəbella

    This debut scent from Bella Hadid’s new line fuses floral warmth with smoky depth. Tahitian monoi flower, exotic patchouli and pink pepper creates a sensual, airy fragrance mist that’s buildable and skin-friendly - thanks to hydrating ingredients like aloe. It’s housed in a gorgeous crystal inspired bottle yet light-weight and doubles as a moisturising mist - perfect for freshening up on the go. This is by far my favourite scent of the quartet. 

How we chose:

  • Performance and personal testimony: The best beauty buys chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry personally rates.  
  • High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from moisturisers to hairspray, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

