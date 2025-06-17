7 genius sunscreens you can wear over makeup - from mists to powders, tried and tested

Reapplying SPF throughout the day is the golden rule of good skin, but let’s be honest - slathering on a greasy lotion over your makeup is no one’s idea of fun.

Luckily, beauty brands have stepped up with lightweight, makeup-friendly sunscreens designed to layer on top of your glam, not ruin it. These products are perfect for reapplying your UV protection on-the-go and can fit perfectly into your beach bag or carry-on.

Whether you’re into a refreshing face mist or a mattifying powder, these genius options make topping up your protection easy, fast, and actually enjoyable.

All tested, all handbag-friendly, and all delivering serious SPF power, here’s what made H! Fashion's shortlist:

© Look Fantastic Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Protection Invisible SPF50+ Face Mist La Roche-Posay A high-street hero for a reason. This ultra-fine mist delivers broad-spectrum SPF50+ without disrupting your makeup, while also helping to control excess shine. Great for oily or combination skin types. £18.50 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

© Boots Vitamin C Over Make-Up UV Mist SPF50+ Garnier Packed with brightening vitamin C, this drugstore gem works double-duty: protecting against UV rays and reviving dull-looking makeup. A couple of spritzes and you’re glowing - literally. £13.00 AT BOOTS

© Boots (Re)setting Powder SPF 30 Supergoop! For touch-ups with zero shine, this mineral SPF powder is your best bet. The built-in brush makes application seamless, and it sets makeup like a dream. Ideal for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

£29.00 AT BOOTS

© Look Fantastic SPF50 UV Face & Scalp Mist Ultrasun A clear, non-sticky mist that’s as good for your scalp as it is for your face. When you need to re apply it's a stand out choice. Also, if you’ve ever burnt your parting, you’ll want to keep this mist within reach at all times.

£22.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

© Cult Beauty Preen Screen SPF 50+ Reapplication Mist Ultra Violette From the brand that’s made SPF cool again, this mist delivers a serious dose of protection while leaving a dewy (but not greasy) finish. Plus, it smells divine. £32.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

© Lookfantastic Vinosun High Protection Spray SPF50 Caudalie This non-sticky sunscreen spray protects the skin from harmful rays and urban pollutants, while encouraging a hydrated and nourished result. The best part is that it dry's down with an invisible finish.

£30.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Naked Sundays This award-winning lightweight SPF is perfect for on-the-go reapplying. It not only sets your make-up, but it’s filled with antioxidants to add a luminous glow to your skin and is high performance SPF50+. It can be worn over your makeup or naked - take your pick! £18.00 AT SEPHORA

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The SPF's for use over makeup chosen above are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry, personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from mists to powders, but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

