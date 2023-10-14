Madonna enjoys stylish night out with Stella McCartney ahead of Celebration Tour: here's what you need to know

This year has been an incredible year for female musicians and their fans. Beyonce hosted her Renaissance tour that boasted of the most daring, unconventional fashion agendas in concert history and Taylor Swift went on her Eras world tour and then released a movie version of the concert which saw £81 million in ticket sales generated prior to its release.

Now it’s pop star and fashion icon Madonna’s turn, as she embarks on her Celebration Tour, which intends to take fans on a journey through her incredible career.

MORE: Madonna wore hundreds of crystals to mark her 65th birthday

READ: Madonna wore Dua Lipa's entire Versace collection to watch Beyoncé

© Instagram Madonna and Stella McCartney

To get into the groove, Madge enjoyed a stylish night out with legendary British fashion designer Stella McCartney. The 65-year-old has been through many style era's during her career, and is currently embracing an edgy, gothic-cool agenda. She wore an all-black plunge corset, loose-fitting trousers, a black jacket and fishnet gloves (Victoria Beckham is also a fan of fishnet this autumn).

© Instagram Madonna shared an outfit image on Instagram

Proving that red is colour to have on our radar right now, Stella wore the chicest crimson double-breasted blazer: the same style the Princess of Wales donned in recent weeks.

Madonna’s tour is set to be a thriller for Madge fans and fashion fans alike (lest we forget her industry-shaking cone bralette created by Jean Paul Gaultier). Here’s everything we know so far…

© Instagram The two partied with friends before Madonna's world tour begins

What is Madonna’s Celebration Tour?

In an interview with the BBC, her music director Stuart Price said that the Celebration Tour will be "a documentary through her vast career" including over 40 songs.

What can fashion fans expect at Madonna’s tour?

He also hinted that fashion fans would be in for a treat as he explained: "A greatest hit doesn't have to be a song. It can be a wardrobe, it can be a video, or a statement."

When does Madonna’s tour start?

Madonna’s hotly anticipated Celebration Tour opens in London at the O2 Arena today, Saturday 14th October. It was supposed to kick off in July in Vancouver, Canada, but due to a “serious bacterial infection” in June, Madonna spent several days in hospital and then postponed the tour until she was back to full health.