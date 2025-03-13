The best psychics and spiritual healers in the UK according to a Beauty Editor

Once dismissed as ‘woo woo’, Celtic healing rituals, shamanic trances, and Mayan cacao ceremonies have transformed from fringe curiosities into mainstays of modern self-care practices.

These days, a reiki cleanse at a luxury spa is as routine as a deep-tissue massage, and it’s every bit as typical to have an astrologer on speed-dial as it is a therapist.

At Surrenne, The Emory’s lavish wellness temple, adaptogenic chakra oils are drizzled into treatments for an extra dose of balance. Over at Chelsea’s cutting-edge Nejati Clinic, dentistry meets holistic healing with sessions from Sarah Bradden, the renowned acupuncturist and reiki healer soothes worried minds while sculpting cheekbones in the process.

Not to be outdone, Bodyism, the uber-chic Notting Hill gym, has tapped healer and facialist Holly Warren to clear energetic blockages and rejuvenate clients from the inside out.

© Getty Images Ritual objects for spiritual practice, such as Palo Santo sticks, have become mainstream

These esoteric practices – once relegated to spiritual circles – are now woven into the fabric of contemporary wellness. But where to begin? Here’s your guide to the most in-demand healers redefining modern self-care.

FOR SELF-EMPOWERMENT: EMMA LUCY KNOWLES

Working from her crystal-filled Fulham home, Emma exudes the warmth of an old friend. Her Core Session starts with breathwork before wafting her hands over you as she tunes in. Then the visions come - she experiences vivid, cinematic glimpses of your past and future, which are then relayed. She may trace a current struggle back to a grandparent’s buried trauma - then offer tools to break the cycle. She speaks with startling insight about decisions you’re grappling with, giving guidance rooted in the visions she’s seen. Expect to leave with an enriched sense of purpose.

emmalucy.com

FOR RESTORING BALANCE: HOLLY WARREN

With a reassuring presence and warm energy, Holly at Bodyism Notting Hill guides you back to balance in a 70-minute Energy Facial. As you drift into a deep, meditative state of relaxation, you may notice gentle tingles and fluttering sensations – signs of energy clearing through facial reflexology. With an intuitive touch, Holly applies precise yet delicate pressure, instinctively focusing on the areas that need the most attention. Holly instantly knows areas of worry or concern and works to relieve them.

bodyism.com

FOR INSPIRATION: ELAINE MARY COLLINS

“Happiness is my purpose” is what Elaine will have you say at the start – setting the tone for a session designed to inspire and guide. Using tarot and oracle cards, she uncovers doubts and reveals paths to success you might never have imagined. Her insights are razor-sharp, offering unsettling clarity about your aspirations in work, relationships and family, guiding you through potential conflicts. By the end, you’ll walk away with a skip in your step, brimming with confidence, and an excitement for the future.

elainemarycollins.com



FOR A HOUSE CLEANSE: AMARYLLIS FRASER

When Hollywood’s elite need to clear bad energy from a home, they call Amaryllis. One day she’s in an Edinburgh townhouse clearing post-divorce negativity, the next she’s jetting to the US to unblock a stalled house sale. Using Spiritual Response Therapy (SRT), she gives homes an energetic spring clean, removing poltergeist and historical imprints, leaving spaces noticeably lighter. “Energy can be as heavy as dust on a carpet,” she explains.

amaryllisinsight.com

FOR ANSWERS: DEBBIE FRANK

When Princess Diana needed answers she turned to astrologer, Debbie. For Debbie, every reading starts with the birth chart, a cosmic blueprint that reveals the why behind your life’s twists and turns. Specialising in esoteric astrology, she unpacks the big questions: what’s my purpose? What’s written in the stars? Thinking of ditching corporate law to chase an acting dream? Debbie will decode your fate – and then it’s up to you which path to take.

debbiefrank.com



FOR SLEEP: JESSICA APPLEBY

Sienna Miller and Poppy Delevingne swear by Jessica’s healing hands – and for good reason. Nestled in your own bed, Jessica works on your feet to target areas of your body that aren’t working at optimum – be it blocked sinuses or anxious minds. Book at the end of the day, and Jessica quietly slips away, leaving you ready for the best night’s sleep of your life.

jessica-reflexology.co.uk



CHECK OUT: ADVAYA

A platform brimming with courses and lectures to inspire intellectual, emotional and spiritual growth. To explore the human psyche, sacred sites with indigenous leaders, or the history of witches – Advaya has you covered.

advaya.life