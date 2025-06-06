Hidden Gems: Cult fashion designer and trendsetter Charlotte Simone shares her go-to haunts

You’d be hard pressed to visit London’s Portobello Road without spying a Charlotte Simone piece.

The eponymous slow fashion brand, created by Charlotte Simone Beecham, is ever-joyous with a rippling cool-girl undercurrent - and the designs are easy to spot.

Be it a candy pink Penny coat or a lollipop-hued stole, the effervescent offerings are the epitome of dopamine dressing.

Since the brand’s 2011 inception, celebs like Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa have joined Charlotte Simone's clientele, leaning into the label’s love for an ostrich feather trim or hearty sheathings of Mongolian lambskin.

When Charlotte, 35, is away from her office desk, she brunches in Primrose Hill, does date nights on Columbia Road and thrifts in Notting Hill, with the occasional Parisian sojourn thrown into the mix.

Here, we ask the designer about her favourite haunts...

Cafe?

I would have to say The Monocle Cafe. It’s around the corner from my office on Chiltern Street in London. It’s not really a secret but it feels like my secret with it being tucked away behind a tiny canopy.

Brunch spot?

My go-to is Greenberry in Primrose Hill. Expect lots of puppies and babies, but also excellent pancakes and eggs. My favourite dish is the homemade granola with a side of pancakes and a freshly-squeezed juice.

Romantic date?

Campania in Columbia Road. The setting is quaint and the food is homely Italian. The atmosphere is casual and romantic – dimly-lit rooms, candles and delicious pasta.

Vintage clothing?

One of a Kind Archive – it’s based in Notting Hill and full to the brim with treasures. And for shoes, Lovers Lane in Notting Hill – it houses Some of the most amazing archival designer pieces.

Rental site?

I’m a Hurr girl. I love to rent a party piece for a special event.

Spa?

Definitely Aire in Covent Garden. A stunning and tranquil space inspired by Roman baths. Highly recommend grabbing a girlfriend and going.

Current collab?

Miu Miu x New Balance is the collaboration I most want in my wardrobe. I’m forever in my sneakers, so this collection speaks to me.

Boutique hotel?

The Newt. A beautiful boutique hotel in the English countryside. Lots of greenery and grounds to explore. They grow all their own vegetables and have an amazing farm-to-table restaurant.

Gym class?

Psycle. The best place to let your weekly frustrations out.

Museum?

It has to be the V&A.

Interiors?

Home Barn. Lots of treasures in store and online. I sourced my solid oak kitchen table from them. If you love a cosy countryside feel, then it’s a great destination.

Art?

I recently went to the Affordable Art Fair in Hampstead. They host this event once a year and it’s a great place to meet new artists and see galleries around London. It’s where I discovered Caroline Yates, an artist I adore. I recently purchased my very first piece of art from her.

Weekend getaway?

Paris is always a good idea. You can simply sip coffee, people watch and daydream to have a good time. Last time I went we stayed at Soho House.

Luxurious dining?

I recently went to The Hinds Head in Bray, a Michelin-starred pub. A perfectly sweet and special location with a loved one.

Cocktail bar?

Soma in Soho, London. Expect a delicious cocktail and sexy atmosphere.