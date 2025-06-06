Taller Marmo’s founders on building the It-girl uniform - one kaftan at a time

When Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea met at fashion school in Milan at just 17 years old, the thought of celebrating the 10th anniversary of their co-founded fashion empire Taller Marmo wasn’t even on the radar.

Within the first few minutes of chatting, it became abundantly clear that the co-founders and friends were the exact two people you’d want to invite to a party of your own, which is ironic considering many (if not all) of their pieces are perfect for after-dark soirees, decadent date nights, opulent events and beyond.

Taller Marmo founders Riccardo Audisio and Yago Goicoechea

But like all great success stories, their path to creating one of the fashion sphere’s most iconic, fabulous and celebrated brands was neither linear nor without its hardships.

Sitting next to each other in their newly renovated, sleek and chic design space, which they call ‘Casa Taller Marmo’, Riccardo and Yago were all smiles to reminisce on the past decade, with Yago apologising and making it very clear to me that his grown-out beard was a sign of just how busy they are. "You can always tell by my beard how deep into a collection I am," he said.

Taking a few minutes away from the pattern-making table to chat, the duo highlighted the fact that they’re still struggling to come to terms with how monumental the milestone is. Riccardo, exhaling a large sigh, said: “It feels like 40 years, but also feels like we started this brand yesterday.” As for Yago, the historic mark is a “natural” feeling for himself, saying that, “the pace of the fashion industry is so fast that you evolve before your own eyes”.

Taller Marmo SS25

The Taller Marmo brand is one hundred per cent an equal-split collaboration between the two, which is why, despite their “multiple micro catfights” and brotherly bickering that comes with being best friends for over 14 years, the brand has become a go-to for the likes of Meryl Streep, Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins and Cynthia Erivo – to name but a few.

Riccardo, who is originally from a small rural town an hour outside of Milan, and started out in the creative industry as a photographer and art student, describes his ideal ensemble as classic and sophisticated. While Yago, who grew up in Argentina and moved to Italy to study, is admittedly “the tacky one”.

It’s these two polar opposite aesthetics which effortlessly fuse together to create the Taller Marmo brand, one which both describe as being “laidback and fabulous” – the overarching motto which is engrained into every piece they produce. To commemorate the monumental occasion of their 10th anniversary, Yago and Riccardo decided to go all out in true high-fashion flare for their 2025 Resort collection, taking inspiration from their most-loved pieces from over the years to create a capsule that’s the “best of the best”.

Taller Marmo SS25

Though we would never expect a parent to pick their favourite child, both have a clear favourite from the new compilation and, as expected, both are vastly different in style, texture and prowess.

For Yago, who loves a bit of glitz and glam, his Resort 2025 hero piece is the Bohemia kaftan. The piece is a development of their much-loved and lusted-after Mrs Rose kaftan, which has been reimagined with “more drama” to be “very, very over the top” and encapsulates everything Taller Marmo stands for. Riccardo took a little more time to pick just one piece, as so many have a special place in his heart. However, he settled on the Mini Berenson dress – a sophisticated iteration of the timeless little black dress but with a Taller Marmo twist, in the form of a cape and fringe accent.

From their signature feather-fringed kaftans to their peak-chic It-girl little black dresses, everything the co-founders produce is to make women feel powerful, fabulous and sexy, whether they’re “18 or 80”.

Taller Marmo SS25

Despite “never even thinking of being an inclusive brand”, Taller Marmo has been recognised around the world for creating garments that cater to a vast range of sizes. Both, almost speaking in unison, said: “It came very naturally to us and it was never a conversation. Our goal is to create beautiful pieces for everyone, despite their body shape.”

Riccardo mentioned that, whenever they design a garment, they imagine it with no accessories: “I think simple and sleek is best and then you can accessorise with an embellishment on the shoe, wear your hair up and add a set of big statement earrings.” Fashion advice I most definitely will be taking on board.

Though having ten years under their belt, retailing in over 80 stores around the globe and dressing some of the world’s most notable names is by no means an insignificant milestone, Yago and Riccardo are already thinking about what the next ten might have in store.

“We hope that in the decade to come Taller Marmo becomes more of a lifestyle than it is just about clothes.”