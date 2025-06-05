Editor’s Letter: The June 2025 Digital Issue

Welcome to our June digital issue - a celebration of all things occasionwear and the summer events that demand a little extra glamour.

Whether it’s Henley, Ascot, or an alfresco wedding with a suspiciously long dress code memo, summer in Britain brings its own kind of sartorial magic. It’s less about blending in and more about showing up - and in this issue, we’re showing you exactly how to do that.

"Here’s to statement sleeves, spontaneous toasts, and sunshine-filled style moments"

Our cover shoot is a love letter to the dreamiest dresses of the season - styled, worn, and photographed with the kind of grace and attitude that occasion dressing should be all about. Think big silhouettes, delicate fabrics, and the kind of luxury that turns heads. If you’re looking for a little guidance on what to wear and how to wear it, consider this your invitation to indulge.

Inside, we spotlight this season’s must-have pieces, along with the ultimate holiday dress edit - curated to make packing for sun-drenched escapes feel like a breeze. You’ll also find our June 'Radar' - your cheat sheet to the cultural moments, openings, and events worth RSVPing ‘yes’ to this month.

Lottie Tomlinson gives us a peek inside her beauty routine in our Beauty Breakdown, while Harris Reed and Amy Jackson share the sentimental heirloom jewellery pieces they’d never part with. We also celebrate a decade of dazzling occasionwear with the founders of Taller Marmo - whose pieces practically scream ‘fun, but make it fabulous.’

And for the detail-obsessed: we’ve got the hat trends worth betting on this season (even if you’re not heading to the races), plus Charlotte Simone’s hidden gems around London - because what’s a summer outfit without a killer location to debut it in?

