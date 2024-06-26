Editor’s Letter: June-July 2024

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the latest Digital edition of our magazine, titled 'Out of Office.' As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, it's the perfect time to embrace the spirit of the season and all the adventures it brings. This edition is your ultimate guide to checking in and checking out, mentally, physically, and emotionally, ensuring you have a summer to remember.

We're thrilled to feature Olympian Jazmin Sawyers as our cover star. Her passion for fashion is as remarkable as her athletic prowess. In our captivating conversation, Jazmin shares her personal designs, and how fashion has complements her career and has supported her through injury recovery. Her journey is a testament to the power of optimism in all facets of life.

"Let us guide you through a summer filled with style, adventure, and unforgettable memories."



From beauty to beach style and escapes, we've curated content that will inspire and elevate your summer experience. Our diary is packed with events and insights to make this season unforgettable. For those planning to travel, we have an exciting travel feature that takes you from Paris to Provence, rounding up a must-do agenda for a week in France during the Olympics. Whether you're an avid sports fan or not, our guide will ensure you make the most of your trip.

In the world of sports and style, we sit down with Paige Lorenze, one of the tennis world's most stylish WAGs. Her insights on fashion and lifestyle are not to be missed. Our 'Radar' section lists what to see, do, eat, and watch while you're 'Out of Office' this summer. From hidden gems to popular hotspots, we have your itinerary covered.

For the stylish jet setters, our 'Hand Luggage Essentials' fashion shoot will inspire your ultimate carry-on must-haves for your OOO excursion. From chic bags to must-have accessories, we've got you covered for any destination. Finally, we have an exclusive interview with Nicky Hilton, who shares her ultimate Fashion Fantasy. Her sophisticated style and unique insights add a touch of glamour to this edition.

So, as you prepare to check out of your daily routine, let us guide you through a summer filled with style, adventure, and unforgettable memories.

Happy travels and happy reading,

PS: See more exclusive stories from the Hello! Fashion OOO Issue here.