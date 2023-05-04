Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 new season buys we love at NET-A-PORTER
Here’s what’s trending at NET-A-PORTER right now

Carla Challis
Carla Challis

Home to the most luxurious brands and coveted items, NET-A-PORTER’s new-season collection is the SS23 inspiration we’ve been looking for. If you want to know what’s trending, or what pieces you should be investing in this season, trust NET-A-PORTER keep your finger on the sartorial pulse.

With warmer days tantalisingly close, these transformative pieces are the building blocks you need to embrace the season and transition you with ease into summer.

From Khaite’s lusted after denim midi skirt to the iconic Isabel Marant suede boots, these are the NET-A-PORTER pieces the Hello! Fashion team loves…

  • The dopamine-dressing top

    JW Anderson Blouse

    JW Anderson Layered lace-trimmed cotton shirt

    Dopamine dressing is top of our agenda this season, and JW Anderson's lace-trimmed cotton-poplin shirt comes in the dreamiest yellow.

    This piece has the added benefit of being a two-in-one - a cami, layered under a breezy blouse.

  • The denim midi skirt

    KHAITE Levine denim midi skirt
    KHAITE Levine denim midi skirt

    Khaite Levine denim midi skirt

    Welcome the renaissance of the denim skirt with Khaite's in-demand midi.

    Designed in a sculptural shape that fits slim to the hips with a voluminous hem, wear with a classic white T-shirt or go Y2K and double up on your denim.

     

  • The transitional jacket

    Chloe x Barbour Jacket

    CHLOÉ + Barbour belted waxed cotton jacket

    Fusing together Chloé's romantic Parisian aesthetic with Barbour's classic wax jackets, this retake on a traditional field jacket has ruffled shoulders, plenty of pockets and a belted waist.


  • The lightweight suit

    TOTEME Linen blazer
    TOTEME Linen blazer

    Toteme Linen Blazer

    Toteme's lightweight suit is the easiest buy for the warmer months.

    Cut from airy linen, the slim, structured shape pairs perfectly with Toteme's matching wide-legged trousers.

     

  • The checked shirt

    R13 Frayed checked washed-cotton shirt
    R13 Frayed checked washed-cotton shirt

    R13 frayed checked shirt

    Kate Moss made only one catwalk appearance last year, and it was wearing a lumberjack checked shirt. 

    R13's frayed washed-cotton shirt is giving us 90s Kate Moss vibes.

  • The statement dress

    TALLER MARMO Piccolo Ubud Spiritoone one-sleeve feather-trimmed silk-chiffon mini dress
    TALLER MARMO Piccolo Ubud Spiritoone one-sleeve feather-trimmed silk-chiffon mini dress

    Taller Marmo silk-chiffon mini dress

    Channel 70s glam with Italian label Taller Marmo's incredible mini dress.

    Cut from fuschia silk-chiffon, the asymmetric silhouette and feather trim is pure Studio 54.

     

  • The 00s bag

    SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 mini leather shoulder bag
    SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 mini leather shoulder bag

    Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 mini leather shoulder bag

    Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 mini leather bag is a modern take on the classic 00s baguette bag, with plenty of space for your essentials.

  • The suede boots

    ISABEL MARANT Deone suede ankle boots
    ISABEL MARANT Deone suede ankle boots

    Isabel Marant Deone suede ankle boots

    Suede boots aren't just for festivals.

    Wear Isabel Marant's buttery soft suede boots with everything from wide-leg denim to floaty, prairie dresses and everything else inbetween.

  • The wide-leg jeans

    GOLDSIGN The Edgar pleated high-rise wide-leg jeans
    GOLDSIGN The Edgar pleated high-rise wide-leg jeans

    Goldsign the Edgar pleated wide-leg jeans

    With wide-leg silhouettes high on spring's sartorial list, try Goldsign's take on the trend.

    The high-rise, pleated silhouette elevates denim from casual to smart, feeling as refined as a tailored pant but achingly cooler.

  • The crochet piece

    ROSE CARMINE Crochet-knit mohair-blend cardigan
    ROSE CARMINE Crochet-knit mohair-blend cardigan

    Rose Carmine crochet-knit mohair-blend cardigan

    Crochet and summer are like lover's entwined, and Rose Carmine's crochet cardigan is a clever buy to tap into the trend.

    Wear over a classic tee, cami dress or as a beach cover-up.

  • The mules

    Bottega Veneta Mules

    Bottega Veneta leather mules

    Bottega Veneta's minimal mules hark back to the 90s, with the square toes bringing them straight to 2023.

    Made from smooth, light-yellow leather, these sculptural style shoes are guaranteed to elevate your summer outfits, from denim to designer dresses.

  • The square sunglasses

    LOEWE EYEWEAR Square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
    LOEWE EYEWEAR Square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses

    Loewe Eyewear square-frame sunglasses

    Kendall Jenner and Hayley Bieber have spearheaded the square-frame sunglasses style and LOEWE's hard-wearing acetate lenses tick all the boxes for spring.




