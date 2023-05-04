11 new season buys we love at NET-A-PORTER

Here’s what’s trending at NET-A-PORTER right now

Home to the most luxurious brands and coveted items, NET-A-PORTER’s new-season collection is the SS23 inspiration we’ve been looking for. If you want to know what’s trending, or what pieces you should be investing in this season, trust NET-A-PORTER keep your finger on the sartorial pulse.

With warmer days tantalisingly close, these transformative pieces are the building blocks you need to embrace the season and transition you with ease into summer.

From Khaite’s lusted after denim midi skirt to the iconic Isabel Marant suede boots, these are the NET-A-PORTER pieces the Hello! Fashion team loves…

The dopamine-dressing top JW Anderson Layered lace-trimmed cotton shirt Dopamine dressing is top of our agenda this season, and JW Anderson's lace-trimmed cotton-poplin shirt comes in the dreamiest yellow. This piece has the added benefit of being a two-in-one - a cami, layered under a breezy blouse. £490 at NET-A-PORTER

The denim midi skirt KHAITE Levine denim midi skirt Khaite Levine denim midi skirt Welcome the renaissance of the denim skirt with Khaite's in-demand midi. Designed in a sculptural shape that fits slim to the hips with a voluminous hem, wear with a classic white T-shirt or go Y2K and double up on your denim.

£400 at NET-A-PORTER

The transitional jacket CHLOÉ + Barbour belted waxed cotton jacket Fusing together Chloé's romantic Parisian aesthetic with Barbour's classic wax jackets, this retake on a traditional field jacket has ruffled shoulders, plenty of pockets and a belted waist.

£1,595 at NET-A-PORTER

The lightweight suit TOTEME Linen blazer Toteme Linen Blazer Toteme's lightweight suit is the easiest buy for the warmer months. Cut from airy linen, the slim, structured shape pairs perfectly with Toteme's matching wide-legged trousers .

£630 at NET-A-PORTER

The checked shirt R13 Frayed checked washed-cotton shirt R13 frayed checked shirt Kate Moss made only one catwalk appearance last year, and it was wearing a lumberjack checked shirt. R13's frayed washed-cotton shirt is giving us 90s Kate Moss vibes. £475 at NET-A-PORTER

The statement dress TALLER MARMO Piccolo Ubud Spiritoone one-sleeve feather-trimmed silk-chiffon mini dress Taller Marmo silk-chiffon mini dress Channel 70s glam with Italian label Taller Marmo's incredible mini dress. Cut from fuschia silk-chiffon, the asymmetric silhouette and feather trim is pure Studio 54.

£1,470 at NET-A-PORTER

The 00s bag SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 mini leather shoulder bag Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 mini leather shoulder bag Saint Laurent's Le 5 à 7 mini leather bag is a modern take on the classic 00s baguette bag, with plenty of space for your essentials. £1,160 at NET-A-PORTER

The suede boots ISABEL MARANT Deone suede ankle boots Isabel Marant Deone suede ankle boots Suede boots aren't just for festivals. Wear Isabel Marant's buttery soft suede boots with everything from wide-leg denim to floaty, prairie dresses and everything else inbetween. £495 at NET-A-PORTER

The wide-leg jeans GOLDSIGN The Edgar pleated high-rise wide-leg jeans Goldsign the Edgar pleated wide-leg jeans With wide-leg silhouettes high on spring's sartorial list, try Goldsign's take on the trend. The high-rise, pleated silhouette elevates denim from casual to smart, feeling as refined as a tailored pant but achingly cooler. £420 at NET-A-PORTER

The crochet piece ROSE CARMINE Crochet-knit mohair-blend cardigan Rose Carmine crochet-knit mohair-blend cardigan Crochet and summer are like lover's entwined, and Rose Carmine's crochet cardigan is a clever buy to tap into the trend. Wear over a classic tee, cami dress or as a beach cover-up. £830 at NET-A-PORTER

The mules Bottega Veneta leather mules Bottega Veneta's minimal mules hark back to the 90s, with the square toes bringing them straight to 2023. Made from smooth, light-yellow leather, these sculptural style shoes are guaranteed to elevate your summer outfits, from denim to designer dresses. £710 at NET-A-PORTER

The square sunglasses LOEWE EYEWEAR Square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses Loewe Eyewear square-frame sunglasses Kendall Jenner and Hayley Bieber have spearheaded the square-frame sunglasses style and LOEWE's hard-wearing acetate lenses tick all the boxes for spring.







£290 at NET-A-PORTER

