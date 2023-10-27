Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Crown Season 6 Trailer: The cast's best red carpet style moments of all time

The Crown: The cast's best red carpet style moments of all time

From Elizabeth Debicki to Claire Foy, the cast of the hit show has donned some incredible looks…

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
There was already copious amounts of anticipation for The Crown’s sixth and final season long before Netflix dropped the final dramatic trailer this week, which focuses on the late Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Aside from a storyline which sees Diana return as a ghost that we’re already hooked on, the sartorial moments are set to be impeccable. From Kate Middleton's St. Andrews style to Princess Diana's 90s wardrobe, the retro fashion we’re about to see is guaranteed to be a feast for the eyes of sartorialists.

Off-screen and in real life, the cast of the award-winning have had their own jaw-dropping fashion moments, and here are some of their best red carpet looks to tide you over eagerly awaiting the release of Season 6, Part 1 on November 16.

Vanessa Kirby

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 07: Vanessa Kirby attends "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Vanessa stunned at the 79th Venice Film Festival in 2022 wearing Valentino Couture.

Olivia Coleman

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Olivia Colman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)© Kevork Djansezian
The iconic actress wore an emerald green Prada dress complete with an embellished train.

Elizabeth Debicki

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Elizabeth Debicki attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)© Jon Kopaloff
Elizabeth exuded glamour in an Oscar de la Renta dress at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 premiere.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter during "Fight Club" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann's Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States, 6th October 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)© Vinnie Zuffante
An iconic premiere for an iconic actress. Helena attended the Fight Club premiere in 1999 wearing a satin red top and printed skirt set.

Emma Corrin

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Emma Corrin attends the "The Crown" 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)© Gareth Cattermole
Emma wore a bizarre swimcap-like hood with a matching buttery yellow maxi dress to The Crown premiere in 2021.

Claire Foy

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 24: Claire Foy walks the red carpet ahead of the "The Girl In The Spider's Web" screening during the 13th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 24, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )© Daniele Venturelli
Claire stunned in an Elie Saab Spring 2019 semi-sheer gown with a wilderness floral print and stud detailing.

Emerald Fennell

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Emerald Fennell attends the "Saltburn" Opening Night Gala during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)© Gareth Cattermole
The actress who plays Queen Camilla in the show, nailed androgynous chic in a white collared shirt and a black tie paired with a maxi skirt at the Saltburn premiere.

Erin Doherty

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Erin Doherty attends "The Crown" Season 3 world premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on November 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland
Erin stole the show at The Crown premiere in a siren red Dolce and Gabbana gown.

