Alizée Thévenet's suede Sézane jacket is set to be a sell-out

Alizée Thévenet's impeccable sense of style has once again taken the spotlight.

This time it's all about her jacket. With its oversized silhouette, classic collar, and wide side pockets this iconic piece is not just a fashion statement; it's a versatile investment that is bound to fly off the shelves thanks to her patronage.

The ultra-covetable outerwear made its debut as Alizée Thévenet, and her husband James Middleton, strolled through London's Notting Hill, their newborn nestled in a navy Silver Cross pram. As the couple embraced parenthood, Alizée's choice of outfit highlighted her low-key aesthetic and the suede jacket's timeless appeal.

The allure of this suede Sézane jacket (bonus points for flying the flag for fashion from her home nation of France) lies not only in its luxurious suede material but also in its ability to seamlessly transition through the seasons. Alizée, the epitome of the French-girl-perfected ‘understated elegance’, paired the jacket with a double denim ensemble and a cosy furry gilet, showcasing its versatility.

© NASH Alizee glowed in double denim

Sézane, the celebrated affordable-luxury fashion house, aptly captures the essence of sloane-ranger chic with the ‘Will Jacket’, describing it as a wardrobe staple that can effortlessly elevate any outfit. The brand's promise that you can "slip over a summer dress or layer under a winter coat," speaks volumes about the garment’s adaptability.

Will jacket - Sézane

After wearing a scene-stealing wedding dress borrowed from her mother-in-law Carol Middleton, it’s clear that Alizée favours a relaxed wardrobe. In pictures shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, the 32-year-old was seen donning a stunning white, floor-length gown.

© BACKGRID Alizée paired the jacket with a gilet

The dress boasted a Bardot neckline and intricate embroidered details. "My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," the financial analyst told us.

With her style popularity soaring, it's clear that her latest must-have is almost guaranteed to sell out.

