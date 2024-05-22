Jennifer Lopez is an ethereal goddess in ultra-plunge boho gown

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Jennifer Lopez is officially in her boho-chic era and fans of both the songstress and fashion couldn’t have asked for a better poster woman for the trend's resurgence.

© Getty I am living for this JLo era

Spotted yesterday in Mexico City, Jennifer traded in her usual slim-fitting, crystal-encrusted red carpet gowns for a floaty, ultra-plunging frilly dress in a crisp white hue. The flouncy dress was of course created by the world’s most notable boho-chic brand Chloé, who recently debuted their FW24 RTW collection at Paris Fashion Week under the watchful eye of new creative director Chemena Kamali.

The glamorous summer-fuelled gown featured overly long sleeves which effortlessly flowed into the dress' cascading hem. The singer, actress and mother paired her ethereal ensemble with a pair of platform heels in a soft cream shade and a pair of drop-down diamond earrings.

© Getty I love how she opted for minimal jewellery

For glam, Jen opted for an updo with wispy face-framing fringe pieces, a glossy nude lip look and glowy skin.

Jen wore the floaty angelic gown to promote her new sci-fi/action film Atlas, in which she plays the part of Atlas Shepherd, a famed data analyst who turns to AI to help her capture a renegade robot who’s gone rogue.

© Getty The Chloé girl gang at this year's Met Gala

Ever since Chloé appointed Chemena Kamali to head up the brand in October of last year, the Parisian-based brand has been making waves in the fashion sphere, calling upon Zoe Saldana, Sienna Miller, Greta Gerwig and Emma Mackey to don full looks to this year's Met Gala.

We don’t know about you but we think Jen’s recent red carpet look is an irrefutable Chloé ambassador application form, hopefully meaning that this isn’t the last time we see the duo pair up on the red carpet and beyond to create stylistic excellence.