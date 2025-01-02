Meghan Markle just hard-launched skinny jeans for 2025

It's the second day of the new year and the Duchess of Sussex is already dominating headlines with her return to social media.

After Meghan and the Duke of Sussex closed their Sussex Royals Instagram account back in 2020, eagle-eyed fans suspected the Duchess might make a solo return under the handle @meghan. On New Year's Day, she officially launched the account with an introductory video filmed by Prince Harry on a beach in their hometown of Montecito.

The former Suits actress jogged across the sand (somehow making running look like an elegant sport), stopping to inscribe '2025' with her finger.

In true Meghan style, she wore an effortlessly chic casual outfit consisting of a loose-fitting white shirt and crisp matching skinny jeans with the hems rolled up, hard-launching the return of skin-sculpting, controversial silhouette for the new year.

Meghan Markle has officially returned to Instagram View post on Instagram

Meghan has the perfect blend of trend-led style combined with her signature laid-back flair, and she has whole-heartedly championed skinny jeans even though Gen Z has outwardly vetoed the 'cheugy' style in favour of wide-legs, low-rise straight-leg and barrel jeans, to name a few (basically, anything but the second-skin trouser style).

From Invictus Games events to trips to Canada, she's schooled us in styling black, white and blue 'skinnys' for all occasions in any weather season.

© Getty Meghan has never stopped championing the skinny jean © Getty Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games

This year, however, Meghan might be onto something. We saw a glimpse of the silhouette's revival on the AW24 runways, with Miu Miu, Versace, Prada and Louis Vuitton among the designer brands ringing in the return.

© Getty Images Miu Miu AW24

While it's yet to be seen if it will be a fleeting trend or another viral 'cheugy' fashion statement like personalised jewellery and peplum, Meghan's debut Instagram video is proof that if styled well, skinny jeans have the potential to earn a permanent place in the wardrobe.