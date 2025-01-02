Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's new Instagram account just hard-launched skinny jeans for 2025
Subscribe
Meghan Markle's new Instagram account just hard-launched skinny jeans for 2025
Meghan Markle wearing white shirt and smiling© Getty

Meghan Markle just hard-launched skinny jeans for 2025

The Duchess of Sussex has officially returned to Instagram - with impeccable style, of course

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
4 minutes ago
Share this:

It's the second day of the new year and the Duchess of Sussex is already dominating headlines with her return to social media.

After Meghan and the Duke of Sussex closed their Sussex Royals Instagram account back in 2020, eagle-eyed fans suspected the Duchess might make a solo return under the handle @meghan. On New Year's Day, she officially launched the account with an introductory video filmed by Prince Harry on a beach in their hometown of Montecito.

The former Suits actress jogged across the sand (somehow making running look like an elegant sport), stopping to inscribe '2025' with her finger. 

In true Meghan style, she wore an effortlessly chic casual outfit consisting of a loose-fitting white shirt and crisp matching skinny jeans with the hems rolled up, hard-launching the return of skin-sculpting, controversial silhouette for the new year.

Meghan Markle has officially returned to Instagram
View post on Instagram
 

Meghan has the perfect blend of trend-led style combined with her signature laid-back flair, and she has whole-heartedly championed skinny jeans even though Gen Z has outwardly vetoed the 'cheugy' style in favour of wide-legs, low-rise straight-leg and barrel jeans, to name a few (basically, anything but the second-skin trouser style).

From Invictus Games events to trips to Canada, she's schooled us in styling black, white and blue 'skinnys' for all occasions in any weather season. 

Meghan Markle in a white cable knit sweater vest and skinny jeans © Getty
Meghan has never stopped championing the skinny jean
Meghan Markle in black skinny jeans and heels © Getty
Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games

This year, however, Meghan might be onto something. We saw a glimpse of the silhouette's revival on the AW24 runways, with Miu Miu, Versace, Prada and Louis Vuitton among the designer brands ringing in the return.

Miu Miu AW24© Getty Images
Miu Miu AW24

While it's yet to be seen if it will be a fleeting trend or another viral 'cheugy' fashion statement like personalised jewellery and peplum, Meghan's debut Instagram video is proof that if styled well, skinny jeans have the potential to earn a permanent place in the wardrobe.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More