Lila Moss turns heads in a completely sheer top and XL mermaid waves

Lila Moss made a bold style statement at the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, turning heads in a sultry, high-fashion ensemble that firmly cemented her place as one of the most daring dressers of her generation.

The 21-year-old model arrived at the star-studded photocall wearing a completely sheer black top and the longest mermaid hair we've ever seen.

The sheer long-sleeved top offered an ultra-minimalist silhouette, worn without a bra to let the fabric (and the moment) speak for itself. Paired with a voluminous, ruffled dusty-pink mini skirt cinched in at the waist with a brown leather belt, the perfect summer festival look. The skirt’s exaggerated peplum-style structure added drama and movement, giving the outfit that cool edge.

© WireImage The model stepped out at the Saint Laurent Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Beauty-wise, Lila kept the focus on her signature pared-back glow, but added a striking twist with XL mermaid-length waves. Her honey-blonde hair fell well past her chest in loose, textured curls with a middle parting - offering a chic yet effortless take on 'mermaidcore' that felt both ethereal and grounded. The flowing lengths framed her face beautifully, adding softness to the edginess of the sheer top and bringing a beachy contrast to her overall look.

© WireImage With her long flowing locks, the model tapped into 'mermaidcore'

Her skin appeared fresh and dewy, likely prepped with a hydrating base and minimal foundation to allow her freckles to peek through. Subtle contouring and a hint of blush sculpted her cheeks, while her lips were left natural with a swipe of pink matte lipstick The choice to keep makeup minimal only amplified the impact of her head-turning look.

The British model's ensemble echoed the kind of boundary-pushing style moments her mother, Kate, made famous in the ’90s - most notably the infamous sheer slip dress worn to an Elite Agency party in 1993. Like Kate, Lila understands the art of commanding attention without overcomplicating the outfit.

© Getty Images Kate Moss wearing her iconic diaphanous silver dress at the Elite Model Agency party © Getty Images Lila Moss is clearly following in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps

The combination of a cool outfit and effortless beauty look is fast becoming Lila’s red-carpet calling card. Whether she’s walking the runway for Miu Miu or sitting front row in Saint Laurent, Lila continues to step out from her mother’s shadow by bringing her own confident flair to fashion’s boldest trends.

And with this sheer-meets-mermaid moment, she’s proved once again that she’s not just following in Kate’s footsteps - she’s carving out a legacy of her own.