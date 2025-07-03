Rome Strijd closes Marc Cain show in 2026’s alternative to butter yellow

On Thursday, Marc Cain welcomed Berlin’s inner circle of style aficionados through its doors to witness the brand’s latest collection take form on the runway.

The spring/summer 2026 collection, entitled ‘A Quiet Rebellion,’ championed vibrant colourways and luscious floral motifs, conjuring up images of far-flung tropical vistas.

German-made textures from crisp, summer-ready linens to romantic silks made for a visual delight, topped off with pastel tones and the odd bolt of intense tonal saturation.

© Getty Images Romee Strijd walks the runway at the Marc Cain Fashion Show 'A Quiet Rebellion' during the Berlin Fashion Week SS26

A total of 60 models took to the runway, including former Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd, who closed the show set against the striking glass walls of the modernist Pei Building.

Designed by renowned Louvre architect, the tower oversaw the Dutch model take to the runway in a striking marigold set, complete with an off-the-shoulder top featuring a soft peplum design and structured fit. The piece was paired with a coordinating maxi skirt, which kissed the floor as the mother-of-two sashayed down the catwalk. The co-ord made for a fresh alternative to butter yellow - 2025's hottest trend so far.

VIP guests in attendance included fellow Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel, plus long-time Marc Cain muses Ronon and Storm Keating.

© Getty Images The Dutch beauty made a name for herself under Victoria's Secret

“By staging the collection in the Pei Building, we once again demonstrated our deep connection to art, architecture and aesthetics – while simultaneously making a bold fashion statement,” noted Helmut Schlotterer, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Marc Cain.

Fashion fans were thrilled by Romee’s glamorous return to the runway. Her illustrious career was launched at just 15, when she was jettisoned into the limelight courtesy of several worldwide luxury campaigns.

She made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2014 and became an official Angel the following year, holding the title until 2018. Known for her 5'11 frame and poised runway presence, she has continued to front global campaigns, while also building a strong digital presence through YouTube and Instagram.