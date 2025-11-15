The Fashion Insider Diary: Sofia Wimberly on embracing your inner girly-girl with sustainable edge

Their lives may appear picture-perfect, but content creators are always negotiating that fine line between relatability and aspiration. Remain composed at all times, yet keep things lighthearted, playful and fun - especially when it comes to fashion.

Sofia Wimberly just does that. The American influencer has amassed a loyal cult following thanks to her effortlessly curated cool-girl feed - one peppered with buzzing restaurant scenes, street style shots and nonchalant BTS snippets of modelling jobs.

Citing Alexa Chung and Devon Lee Carlson as her twin style beacons, Sofia translates the girlish, carefree glamour of the Noughties into the Gen Z online world - with ballet flats, babydoll dresses, leather boots and sheer skirts saturated her enviable archive.

From uncovering new independent brands to scoring sustainable gems, discover Sofia’s insider styling tricks and tips below.

The Fashion Diary Insider with Sofia Wimberly

Date Night: Date night calls for a white flowy top and red purse. © @soooffffiiaaa Date night style calls for a playful colour contrast

© @soooffffiiaaa All-white outfits are the model's off-duty staple Holiday Style: A white dress with sunnies is my go-to look for holiday style.

A Day of Work: For a classic work look, I'd wear my grey trench coat, layered over a dress with yellow sunglasses. © @soooffffiiaaa Sofia's vibrant yellow shades are a fan favourite

© @soooffffiiaaa The influencer sources preloved gems from Vinted A Chic Sunday Stroll: A pop of colour - my red bomber jacket.

An Outfit That Sparks Confidence: The outfit I feel the most confident in would be jeans styled with a mini dress worn over the top. © @soooffffiiaaa Layering dresses over jeans has become a Gen Z signature

Can you describe your personal style in a few words?

Comfortable, classic, versatile, fun accessories or a pop of colour.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of work/events? How do you balance comfort and style?

My days are usually an amalgamation of different jobs, work events and social plans. I have to be dressed for all sorts of occasions. I think the most important part of a versatile outfit is shoes. In the summer, you will find me wearing a ballet flat religiously while in the winter that gets swapped out for a black boot with a comfortable heel that I can walk my daily 10,000 steps in.

© @soooffffiiaaa Sofia's wardrobe is a mix of casual silhouettes and ethereal textiles

What are your go-to brands?

To be honest, most of my clothes are either from the charity shop, car boot or my mother's closet. That being said, I have a pair of black shorts from the brand Paiden that I absolutely adore and are definitely a summer staple.

What outfit will always lift your spirits?

It can go one of two ways depending on how I am feeling. It either takes a super girly outfit (think a cute babydoll dress and some kitten heels) or I need extreme comfort (oversized and baggy, preferably a chic tracksuit set) to make me feel the most confident and lift my spirits.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

Three people immediately come to mind. My personal holy trinity and the people I have been inspired by since I was probably 14-years-old. First of course, the iconic Alexa Chung, who I probably came across in her Tumblr era as I was in the trenches of my Arctic Monkeys obsession. She seamlessly embodies a classy look while making it fun at the same time.

Following in chronological order, my next influence would be Devon Lee Carlson - queen of Instagram. I can't remember if I discovered Devon through her Tumblr-famous couple pictures with Jesse Rutherford or through my obsession with owning a Wildflower phone case. Regardless, if I ever need quick inspo for an outfit I can find in my closet, Devon is my go-to girl. Her style is so casual yet cool - a balance I always strive for.

© @soooffffiiaaa The American muse takes style inspo from Alexa Chung and Devon Lee Carlson

Saving the best for last - my absolute inspiration as a fashion icon as well as a girl boss is Lindsay Vrckovnik. She is a model and knitwear designer based in New York who has such a unique style and a way with colours that I feel like many people cannot replicate. I have been following her since the beginning of her knitwear brand (@verconiik). Seeing her navigate running a business is very inspiring.

Also one last honourable mention is Lana Johnson who, similar to Lindsay, is an inspiring designer and business owner. She is the founder and designer behind Orseund Iris, a brand which I would give all my money too if I had the funds. She has a really good interview on The Cutting Room Floor podcast that I always go back to and re listen if I ever need inspiration and motivation.

What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

Shoes and a good jacket. In the summer, I will usually be wearing some sort of variation shorts and a tank top - so having a nice statement pair of shoes always elevates the look. Similarly in the winter, no one can really see your outfit anyway, so invest in a nice coat that keeps you warm but prompts people to ask where its from. My current favourite is a long slightly oversized houndstooth coat from Nobody's Child, which I love to pair with a hoodie underneath to make it slightly casual.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

I feel like I try to incorporate pieces in my wardrobe that I will be wearing for some time to come. If I want to switch up my wardrobe, I turn to Vinted. My rule is that if I’m adding anything new to the wardrobe I need to clear something out. I treat Vinted money as free shopping money but at least it helps me declutter my closet.

© @soooffffiiaaa The model-turned-content creator has gained a cult following online

What's the key to curating the perfect Instagram feed?

If you ask any of my friends they will tell you that I am way too obsessed with the visual aspect of my Instagram. For some reason, I just feel a special sort of peace when my feed is cohesive and visually appealing. I am not saying that it is normal to obsess this much over an Instagram feed, but I will usually plan out my posts in advance and make sure they go together with whatever the colour scheme is at the moment.

I will say I think the key to curating a perfect Instagram feed is to to be too perfect. If a feed is monotone, it's a bit boring. So while you might be trying to follow a specific aesthetic, be sure to throw something in there once in a while to change it up a bit.

Do you have any fashion icks?

Not really. When I am out and about I will always notice someone with a great outfit but if someone is wearing something I wouldn't personally wear I feel like I don't really give it much thought.

What's your strategy for creating memorable evening looks?

I have a few items of clothing that I love dearly but will rarely wear as I am always saving them for special occasions. If I was truly trying to create a memorable evening look, I would pull a piece out of my 'special items' wardrobe.