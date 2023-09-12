There may be a heatwave on the horizon this September, but the British weather changes its mind as TikTok's fashion subcultures do on the microtrend of the moment, so an autumnal wardrobe update is a must.
Right now is the perfect time to invest in high quality, timeless (aka Quiet Luxury) accessories to elevate a plethora of outfits. Using a luxurious scarf, an ultra-chic hat or a pair of quality midi boots, for example, is an incredibly easy way to give the clothes already sitting in your wardrobe, waiting for their seasonal appearance, an annual refresh.
From a cold weather version of Jacquemus' iconic bucket hat, to a scarf from cool-girl autumn label Toteme, NET-A-PORTER has an incredible range of accessories from cult-adored brands that we're positive will be a sell out.
Snap up our favourite pieces now, before it's too late...
How we chose:
Price: We've picked out our favourite designer pieces whilst keeping price in mind, ranging from £115.00 all the way to £800.00.
Brand: We've chosen accessories from ten different brands who are either trending, loved by our favourite influencers and fashionistas or recognised for their excellent autumnal pieces.
Design: From hats to clutch bags, ballet flats to scarves, we've chosen a selection of pieces that are versatile yet completely different, to soothe all sartorial souls.
The NET-A-PORTER accessories to have on your radar for autumn:
The Clutch Bag
Valentino Clutch
VLOGO Textured-Leather Wallet
Valentino
Wear with...
Your favourite fitted jeans and a pair of slender heels
Wear to...
A liquid lunch with friends
"Neutral shades are perfect for pairing with any outfit, and this bag is deeper than beige, but not quite brown - perfect for transitioning to the cooler months."
The Scarf
Toteme scarf
Fringed Jacquard-Knit Wool Scarf
Toteme
Wear with...
A tailored blazer, ideal for the transitional weather period
Wear to...
A Saturday spent outdoors
"Toteme are a go-to for cool-girl approved autumn pieces, take its viral scarf jacket that has dominated style agendas for the last few years. This scarf is perfect for pairing with outfits in winter, too."
The Boot
Paris Texas boots
Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Wear with...
A black satin midi skirt with a white tee tucked in.
Wear to...
Languid drinks with the girls
"Midi boots are an autumn staple, and Paris Texas's stiletto boots are truly iconic. This taupe croc print adds interest to an outfit, yet the pattern is subtle enough that they are incredibly versatile"
The Tote Bag
Demellier bag
+ NET SUSTAIN New York Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Demellier
Wear with...
A slouchy white shirt and wide-leg trousers
Wear to...
The office
"The chicest tote bag of 2023. The asymmetrical shape and tubular handles are ideal for adding interest to any smart-casual work outfit."
The Flats
Jimmy Choo
Elisa Glittered and Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Jimmy Choo
Wear with...
Your favourite mini dress to channel your inner Alexa Chung
Wear to...
Your next evening shenanigans
"For all the flat shoe girlies, this is the ultimate pair for you. These jazzy Jimmy Choo's are the ultimate alternative to heels for a smart-casual occasion. Disco feet never looked so chic."
The Beanie
Loewe
Embroidered Wool Beanie
Loewe
Wear with...
Your favourite hoodie, leggings and chunky trainers
Wear to...
A coffee and dog walk date
"This beige hat with tonal embroidery oozes chic. A ribbed knit is a must have for those crisp autumn days."
The Belt
Khaite Belt
Lucca Leather Belt
Khaite
Wear with...
Use a waist belt around a black blazer for the chicest top half look.
Wear to...
A fashion week party
"The asymmetrical buckle on this Khaite number makes it stand out from the rest. The slim belt makes it easy to thread through trouser holes, or wear as a waist belt around a blazer or dress."
The Pumps
Gianvito Rossi white pumps
Vernice 85 Patent-Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Wear with...
A white mini dress for the ultimate elegant ensemble
Wear to...
A sophisticated soirée
"Quiet luxury isn't going anywhere for the forseeable future, and these Gianvito Rossi pumps absolutely fit the bill. Effortlessly timeless, we love the dainty bow-shaped gold buckle."
The Cat Eye Sunglasses
Celine cat-eye sunglasses
Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Wear with...
A fitted jumper and some funky patterned trousers
Wear to...
Day drinks under the outdoor heater
"With a September heatwave imminent, it looks like we're not saying goodbye to sunglasses just yet (hooray). Chic white-framed cat-eye shades are totally cool-girl approved, and nobody does it quite like Celine."
The Bucket Hat
Jacquemus Felt Bucket Hat
Le Bob Gadjo Embellished Felt Bucket Hat
Jacquemus
Wear with...
A neutral blazer and dark straight leg jeans
Wear to...
A leisurely shopping trip
"Obsessed doesn't cut it. Jacquemus' bucket hats have been a celebrity and fashionista favourite this year, and we are almost positive this warm wool version will be the next big thing."
The Clutch Bag
VLOGO Textured-Leather Wallet
Valentino
Wear with...
Your favourite fitted jeans and a pair of slender heels
Wear to...
A liquid lunch with friends
"Neutral shades are perfect for pairing with any outfit, and this bag is deeper than beige, but not quite brown - perfect for transitioning to the cooler months."
The Scarf
Fringed Jacquard-Knit Wool Scarf
Toteme
Wear with...
A tailored blazer, ideal for the transitional weather period
Wear to...
A Saturday spent outdoors
"Toteme are a go-to for cool-girl approved autumn pieces, take its viral scarf jacket that has dominated style agendas for the last few years. This scarf is perfect for pairing with outfits in winter, too."
The Boot
Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Wear with...
A black satin midi skirt with a white tee tucked in.
Wear to...
Languid drinks with the girls
"Midi boots are an autumn staple, and Paris Texas's stiletto boots are truly iconic. This taupe croc print adds interest to an outfit, yet the pattern is subtle enough that they are incredibly versatile"
The Tote Bag
+ NET SUSTAIN New York Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Demellier
Wear with...
A slouchy white shirt and wide-leg trousers
Wear to...
The office
"The chicest tote bag of 2023. The asymmetrical shape and tubular handles are ideal for adding interest to any smart-casual work outfit."
The Flats
Elisa Glittered and Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Jimmy Choo
Wear with...
Your favourite mini dress to channel your inner Alexa Chung
Wear to...
Your next evening shenanigans
"For all the flat shoe girlies, this is the ultimate pair for you. These jazzy Jimmy Choo's are the ultimate alternative to heels for a smart-casual occasion. Disco feet never looked so chic."
The Beanie
Embroidered Wool Beanie
Loewe
Wear with...
Your favourite hoodie, leggings and chunky trainers
Wear to...
A coffee and dog walk date
"This beige hat with tonal embroidery oozes chic. A ribbed knit is a must have for those crisp autumn days."
The Belt
Lucca Leather Belt
Khaite
Wear with...
Use a waist belt around a black blazer for the chicest top half look.
Wear to...
A fashion week party
"The asymmetrical buckle on this Khaite number makes it stand out from the rest. The slim belt makes it easy to thread through trouser holes, or wear as a waist belt around a blazer or dress."
The Pumps
Vernice 85 Patent-Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Wear with...
A white mini dress for the ultimate elegant ensemble
Wear to...
A sophisticated soirée
"Quiet luxury isn't going anywhere for the forseeable future, and these Gianvito Rossi pumps absolutely fit the bill. Effortlessly timeless, we love the dainty bow-shaped gold buckle."
The Cat Eye Sunglasses
Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Wear with...
A fitted jumper and some funky patterned trousers
Wear to...
Day drinks under the outdoor heater
"With a September heatwave imminent, it looks like we're not saying goodbye to sunglasses just yet (hooray). Chic white-framed cat-eye shades are totally cool-girl approved, and nobody does it quite like Celine."
The Bucket Hat
Le Bob Gadjo Embellished Felt Bucket Hat
Jacquemus
Wear with...
A neutral blazer and dark straight leg jeans
Wear to...
A leisurely shopping trip
"Obsessed doesn't cut it. Jacquemus' bucket hats have been a celebrity and fashionista favourite this year, and we are almost positive this warm wool version will be the next big thing."
While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by NET-A-PORTER to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.