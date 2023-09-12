Shop our favourite autumnal pieces from NET-A-PORTER to elevate your accessories arsenal...

There may be a heatwave on the horizon this September, but the British weather changes its mind as TikTok's fashion subcultures do on the microtrend of the moment, so an autumnal wardrobe update is a must.

Right now is the perfect time to invest in high quality, timeless (aka Quiet Luxury) accessories to elevate a plethora of outfits. Using a luxurious scarf, an ultra-chic hat or a pair of quality midi boots, for example, is an incredibly easy way to give the clothes already sitting in your wardrobe, waiting for their seasonal appearance, an annual refresh.

From a cold weather version of Jacquemus' iconic bucket hat, to a scarf from cool-girl autumn label Toteme, NET-A-PORTER has an incredible range of accessories from cult-adored brands that we're positive will be a sell out.

Snap up our favourite pieces now, before it's too late...

How we chose:

Price: We've picked out our favourite designer pieces whilst keeping price in mind, ranging from £115.00 all the way to £800.00.

Brand: We've chosen accessories from ten different brands who are either trending, loved by our favourite influencers and fashionistas or recognised for their excellent autumnal pieces.

Design: From hats to clutch bags, ballet flats to scarves, we've chosen a selection of pieces that are versatile yet completely different, to soothe all sartorial souls.

The NET-A-PORTER accessories to have on your radar for autumn:

The Clutch Bag Valentino Clutch VLOGO Textured-Leather Wallet Valentino Wear with... Your favourite fitted jeans and a pair of slender heels Wear to... A liquid lunch with friends "Neutral shades are perfect for pairing with any outfit, and this bag is deeper than beige, but not quite brown - perfect for transitioning to the cooler months."

£960.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Scarf Toteme scarf Fringed Jacquard-Knit Wool Scarf Toteme Wear with... A tailored blazer, ideal for the transitional weather period Wear to... A Saturday spent outdoors "Toteme are a go-to for cool-girl approved autumn pieces, take its viral scarf jacket that has dominated style agendas for the last few years. This scarf is perfect for pairing with outfits in winter, too." £230.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Boot Paris Texas boots Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots Paris Texas Wear with... A black satin midi skirt with a white tee tucked in. Wear to... Languid drinks with the girls "Midi boots are an autumn staple, and Paris Texas's stiletto boots are truly iconic. This taupe croc print adds interest to an outfit, yet the pattern is subtle enough that they are incredibly versatile" £680.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Tote Bag Demellier bag + NET SUSTAIN New York Medium Textured-Leather Tote Demellier Wear with... A slouchy white shirt and wide-leg trousers Wear to... The office "The chicest tote bag of 2023. The asymmetrical shape and tubular handles are ideal for adding interest to any smart-casual work outfit." £425.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Flats Jimmy Choo Elisa Glittered and Patent-Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats Jimmy Choo Wear with... Your favourite mini dress to channel your inner Alexa Chung Wear to... Your next evening shenanigans "For all the flat shoe girlies, this is the ultimate pair for you. These jazzy Jimmy Choo's are the ultimate alternative to heels for a smart-casual occasion. Disco feet never looked so chic." £575.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Beanie Loewe Embroidered Wool Beanie Loewe Wear with... Your favourite hoodie, leggings and chunky trainers Wear to... A coffee and dog walk date "This beige hat with tonal embroidery oozes chic. A ribbed knit is a must have for those crisp autumn days." £225.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Belt Khaite Belt Lucca Leather Belt Khaite Wear with... Use a waist belt around a black blazer for the chicest top half look. Wear to... A fashion week party "The asymmetrical buckle on this Khaite number makes it stand out from the rest. The slim belt makes it easy to thread through trouser holes, or wear as a waist belt around a blazer or dress." £660.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Pumps Gianvito Rossi white pumps Vernice 85 Patent-Leather Pumps Gianvito Rossi Wear with... A white mini dress for the ultimate elegant ensemble

Wear to... A sophisticated soirée "Quiet luxury isn't going anywhere for the forseeable future, and these Gianvito Rossi pumps absolutely fit the bill. Effortlessly timeless, we love the dainty bow-shaped gold buckle." £800.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Cat Eye Sunglasses Celine cat-eye sunglasses Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses Celine Wear with... A fitted jumper and some funky patterned trousers Wear to... Day drinks under the outdoor heater "With a September heatwave imminent, it looks like we're not saying goodbye to sunglasses just yet (hooray). Chic white-framed cat-eye shades are totally cool-girl approved, and nobody does it quite like Celine." £300.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Bucket Hat Jacquemus Felt Bucket Hat Le Bob Gadjo Embellished Felt Bucket Hat Jacquemus Wear with... A neutral blazer and dark straight leg jeans Wear to... A leisurely shopping trip "Obsessed doesn't cut it. Jacquemus' bucket hats have been a celebrity and fashionista favourite this year, and we are almost positive this warm wool version will be the next big thing." £115.00 AT JACQUEMUS

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by NET-A-PORTER to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.