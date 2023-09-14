Reiss has just created its most luxury collection ever: here's 7 things we will be buying

You won't want to miss out on these seven must-have pieces from the new collection

Quiet luxury fans, rejoice. Reiss has just dropped their most opulent collection to date, promising to redefine sophistication in the realm of affordable luxury. Reiss Atelier, which launched this week, boasts an assortment of timeless wardrobe essentials and special occasion pieces, meticulously crafted from luxurious fabrics using intricate techniques and attention to detail.

It turns out the term 'Atelier' isn't just a PR-ploy. Reiss maintains an in-house atelier in London where their highly skilled team applies their craftsmanship and design expertise to create pieces that embody their signature contemporary allure. Think soft hues, neutrals, and timeless black tones… within this subdued palette, you'll also discover abstract animal-inspired prints adorning silk garments. These colours are ideal for building a wardrobe that transcends the decades without losing its allure.

Knitwear, another hallmark of the Reiss offering, also receives the atelier treatment in the form of pieces crafted from silk and butter-soft cashmere blends. If you're a fan of Sofia Richie, Jennifer Lawrence and Meghan Markle’s exquisite style, you won't want to miss out on these seven must-have pieces from the new collection.

7 Must-Have Items From Reiss Atelier: Madeleine Silk V-neck Top "This versatile piece effortlessly complements tailored trousers. With its silk blend fabric, V-neckline, long sleeves and unique split cuffs it's a guaranteed wardrobe go-to." £155.00 AT REISS

Scarlett Heeled Ankle Boots "Crafted from Italian leather, these boots will add a touch of sophistication to your daily attire. With their chic ankle height and pointed-toe design, they effortlessly complement a wide range of outfit choices, spanning from smart to more casual ensembles." £495.00 AT REISS

Jean Super Skinny Fit Trousers "Whether you opt for classic heels, trendy ankle boots, or stylish sneakers, these split-hem trousers provide the perfect canvas for displaying your shoe game."

£245.00 FROM REISS

Lily Cream Satin Blazer "A well-tailored suit is the epitome of elegance. Reiss has taken this classic ensemble to the next level with their single breasted 'Lily' blazer. Crafted from satin and boasting impeccable craftsmanship, this is a statement piece that exudes confidence and refinement. Whether you're attending a black-tie event or a formal dinner, this baby will ensure you stand out for all the right reasons." £545.00 AT REISS

Helena Cashmere Blindseam Coat "The perfect camel coat does not exi.... oh wait it does. I've been dreaming of adding a touch of drama to my winter silhouette, and this coat boasts oversized notch lapels and a belted waist, creating a striking and elegant look." " £695.00 AT REISS

Emilia High Neck Long Sleeve Dress "Rayon fabric is not only known for its flattering high-stretch properties but also for its alluring sheen. To style this dress, consider pairing it with heeled boots for a versatile outfit that can take you from daytime events to evening affairs with ease." £325.00 AT REISS

Florence Satin Cape Style Top "This top not only offers stylish wear but also boasts crease-resistant qualities that will keep you looking impeccable throughout the evening. For a chic and balanced silhouette, tuck it into a pair of slim-fit trousers. Complete the look with statement heels and elegant accessories to create an ensemble that's perfect for a night out." £275.00 AT REISS

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Reiss. Our expert editors and writers choose the products independently for this ad article. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.