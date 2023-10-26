Oliver Bonas has released a £65 cardigan Meghan Markle would love

When it comes to effortless elegance, no one does it better than the Duchess of Sussex. Whether she's out and about running errands, watching tennis or on official business, Meghan Markle's style is in a league of its own.

With the festive season quickly approaching, we couldn’t help but wonder what the fashion icon might be sporting this holiday season.

© Getty Meghan is a fan of cardigans for any occasion

There are two things often sat high on the stylish royal's sartorial agenda: cardigans and sparkles. She constantly nails the effortless glam agenda, which is why we think that this glitzy cardigan from Oliver Bonas would make the ultimate addition to her wardrobe this winter, and is the perfect way for you to recreate her style for less.

Rainbow Sparkle Black Knitted Cardigan - Oliver Bonas

We love how you can wear this open over a tank for extra warmth, buttoned up with nothing underneath or, if you’re feeling super adventurous we love the idea of wearing it buttoned up but backwards to make the most of a different neckline. The options are quite literally endless with this one. £65.00 AT OLIVER BONAS

Whether you want to dress up an understated 'jeans and a plain tee' outfit, or are looking to add a subtle sparkle to your repertoire of holiday attire, this cardigan will ensure you’re party-ready at any moment. It's also wildly versatile - a feature we know Meghan would approve of - and priced at an affordable £65.

Alongside sporting cardigans at all kinds of events from the Invictus Games to the US Open, the Duchess is a sequin stan. From premieres to the Royal Variety Performance, Meghan has worn some seriously iconic glittery outfits.

© Getty Meghan has a penchant for glitzy ensembles

This Oliver Bonas piece truly is the perfect way to combine two of her favourite styles into one effortlessly chic item.

