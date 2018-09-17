Exclusive: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews share a look inside baby Theodore's tropical nursery The couple have created the cutest tropical-themed nursery!

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have given HELLO! an exclusive peek inside their baby son Theodore's colourful nursery. The couple, who shared the first photos of their baby boy in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, worked with interior design company Ventura Designs to create the tropical-themed space, ready for when he's big enough to sleep in his own room.

"I am like Organisation Queen, so I had to have everything ready even though he probably won’t sleep in there for six months or so," said Vogue, who created the dream nursery with Ventura Design, who are based in Ireland and have their first London showroom opening in January. "We knew we wanted a tropical theme because I don’t like the idea of a pink or blue nursery. I wanted something bright and colourful and fun."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews designed a tropical nursery with Ventura Designs (Photo: David Venni)

Vogue also helped to design the cot which is made from Perspex: "I think it looks quite sleek, cool and modern. And he will be able to peek out and see whenever he wants," she says of the creation now part of the Ventura range and called Vogue.

The room is all ready for when Theodore is a little bigger (Photo: David Venni)

However, not everyone is happy with the nursery; their beagle cavalier Winston despises the Lion rocker. "We have to hide it behind the door, honestly he can't stand it," the new mum revealed.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed baby Theodore on 5 September (Photo: David Venni)

Vogue and Spencer previously shared their excitement about designing the perfect nursery for their son when they announced their pregnancy news in March. And proud dad Spencer revealed he was even working on adding some personal touches to the room. "I'm drawing a series of birds, you can find them on my Instagram, well you can find the first one anyway. They're not for sale! They're for the baby." Spencer shared a gorgeous drawing of a blue and yellow bird with a bright orange background in March, writing: "May revisit this one but all good for tonight!"

