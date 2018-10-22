See inside Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's new home They’ve taken their relationship to the next step!

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham appear to be in nesting mode as they settle into their new home! The couple moved in to a flat in Canary Wharf, London at the end of the summer, and have been working to transform it into a cosy love nest.

Dani shared a photo of herself and Jack cuddling up on the newest addition to their home – a huge corner sofa – in an Instagram post on Friday. The couple have opted for a bespoke grey sofa with buttoned detailing and covered in an assortment of cream and grey cushions. A matching cushioned ottoman sits at the centre of the room, with the furniture offering more than enough room for them to host some of their fellow Love Island contestants or Dani’s famous dad Danny Dyer.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have moved in together in London

"I don’t think you can see us hiding in the sofa. I am so happy and finally feeling comfortable," Dani captioned the post, which also offered a better glimpse at the rest of their living room, which is painted in a neutral cream tone and has wooden flooring topped with a fluffy grey rug. The loved-up pair have a huge mirror hung on the wall behind the sofa, while a wall-mounted TV has been placed opposite.

Jack and Dani revealed they were moving in together at the end of August. The former stationery salesman shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend standing in what appeared to be the lobby of their apartment building, telling fans: “What a lovely morning we’ve had,” adding a house and key emojis. He also shared a snap of himself and Dani on the balcony of their home, which boasts amazing views across the London skyline. The kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar and white bar stools, is just visible in the background of the photo.

The Love Island winners moved in to their apartment in August

While they haven’t shared many other photos from inside their apartment, they have each posed outside the building for other Instagram posts. On Sunday, Dani used her home as the backdrop for a post as she returned BBC Radio One’s teen awards, while Jack stood in a similar spot for a photo at the beginning of October.

