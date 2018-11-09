Inside Prince Charles' Birkhall retreat where he honeymooned with Camilla Get a rare peek inside the Prince of Wales’ summer home

Prince Charles’ new BBC documentary has offered some fascinating insight not only into his future as King and relationship with his family, but also his home life. The Prince of Wales opened the doors to his summer retreat – Birkhall on the Balmoral estate – for an interview for Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, giving a unique look inside the royal residence.

In one scene, Charles is interviewed in a reception room of the 18th century property, showing he has various personal mementos on display. One framed photo on a dresser appears to have been taken at Prince Louis’ christening in July, while another looks to show the Queen with Princes William and Harry when they were younger.

Prince Charles gave a look inside his Birkhall estate in his new BBC documentary

The 69-year-old has another wooden coffee table with colourful wildflowers in a vase, while a butterfly palm plant stands in a blue and white ceramic planter next to the window, which has floor-length dark curtains hanging over it.

MORE: See Prince Charles bond with grandson Prince Louis in gorgeous new photo

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife the Duchess of Cornwall. The couple even spent their honeymoon there in 2005, so no doubt have fond memories of the home.

The documentary was filmed to celebrate Charles' 70th birthday

As well as his Scottish estate, Prince Charles also divides his time between Highgrove House, near Gloucestershire, and his official London residence, Clarence House. The latter typically opens to the public while Charles and Camilla go away for their summer holidays, but that is set to change in 2019, as important renovation work is being carried out at the residence.

MORE: Prince Charles is closing his home to the public next year - find out why

"Clarence House will be closed to visitors during 2019 for essential works," a statement on the Royal Collection Trust website reads. The message continued: "The House will next open in August 2020. Tickets, times and prices for August 2020 will be released in November 2019." Those who own a Royal Collection Trust one-year pass from this year won't be able to use the pass for entry in 2020.

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.