Black Friday 2018 deals: Best home and tech deals, Up to 50% off mattresses, TVs and more Get making your shopping list now…

What started off as a one-day event has turned into a whole week of deals for many retailers, and shoppers can make some huge Black Friday savings on a huge array of home and technology products. From laptops to vacuum cleaners, you could save hundreds on your Christmas shopping and kitting out your home with the newest tech in time for the holidays. So what are you waiting for? Here’s our guide to the ultimate deals you don’t want to miss…

AO.com

Get a helping hand with the Christmas clear-up with the iRobot Roomba 680 bagless robotic vacuum cleaner, reduced by £200 to £269 as part of ao.com’s Black Friday deals. You could completely kit out your kitchen too, with savings as much as 45 per cent on appliances from De’Longhi, Samsung, Sharp and more.

Meanwhile, you could treat yourself to an amazing 43 inch TV from Toshiba this Black Friday – reduced by 33% from £369 to £279. The 4K Ultra HD screen adds amazing clarity and superb detail that’ll immerse you in the action, while HDR Dolby Vision floods your screen with vibrant colours and rich tones to bring visuals to life.

Appliances Direct:

You’ll be saving money and doing your bit for the environment with the Samsung EcoBubble 8kg 1400rpm washing machine at Appliances Direct, which is reduced by £130 to just £399.97 as part of Appliances Direct’s Black Friday deals from 16 November. The EcoBubble technology allows users to wash large loads at low temperatures, making it good for the environment, but also helping you to save even more cash on energy bills in the long run too. You’ll also find great savings on everything from 4K TVs to kitchen gadgets at appliancesdirect.co.uk.

Boots:

Think of this electric toothbrush as a spa treatment for your teeth. The limited-edition Oral-B GENIUS 9000 comes with a relaxing Sensi Ultrathin brush head, and when you download the Oral-B app on your phone, you'll be able to see where you've missed a spot and where you're overbrushing. It's also a win-win for your phone; the adaptable USB travel case charges your mobile and your brush with just one plug. And to add the cherry on the top, the toothbrush has a super pretty dragonfly motif. Practical and stylish! £99.99 (down from £300)

Emma Mattress:

Named the best on test mattress by Which? Magazine, you can get 30 per cent off the Emma Original mattress when buying direct from emma-mattress.co.uk from 18 to 29 November. That means the single will be reduced from £429 to £300.30, while the double mattress will be reduced from £649 to £454.30. Bargain!

Lenovo:

You can save up to £400 on a Lenovo laptop or smart device this Black Friday, as there are amazing deals to be had across the entire range. A highlight is the Ideapad 310 – reduced by £200 to just £399.99, and the Ideapad 110s, a lightweight laptop that is reduced to just £149.99 from £249.99 from 19 November until 3 December. You can also save up to £50 on the Lenovo Smart Display (pictured), a smart home device that is perfect for busy households.

BT

BT is offering ten days of Black Friday deals from 16 – 26 November, offering new customers multiple savings of over £440 on tech packages. New customers can get the unlimited broadband package for just £29.99 a month – a saving of £108 over 18 months – while customers can add BT Sport onto new or existing Sky TV contracts for £6 a month – a half-price saving over 18 months.

OTTY Sleep:

You can get an award-winning mattress for just £349.99 thanks to the Black Friday deals at OTTY Sleep, who are offering £100 off all mattresses (small, double or larger). Alternatively, you can get £50 off and two free deluxe pillows (usually £54.99 each) with each purchase of a mattress – a discount of almost £160.

NOW TV:

Get a full years’ worth of entertainment with NOW TV’s amazing Black Friday deals, including a 12 month Sky Cinema pass for £55 (worth over £115) and a 12 month entertainment pass for £45 (worth over £95). Or get them both for £99 – a saving of over £115.

Laptopsdirect.co.uk:

Looking for a new tablet or laptop? You’ll find some great deals here from Friday 16 November, with over 40 per cent off all kinds of tech, including drones and Wi-Fi controlled lightbulbs, along with this Acer ES Intel Celeron N3350 laptop – a bargain at £99.97, reduced from £199.97.

Philips:

Get a head-start on your New Year health kick this Black Friday with a saving of 33 per cent on Philips’ Viva MicroMasticating juicer, reduced from £240 to £160. You can juice whole fruit, vegetables, leafy greens and even nuts and seeds with this high-powered machine, which can be rinsed clean in just 90 seconds. Not to mention their amazing Somneo Sleep & Wake-up Light which is reduced from £189.99 to £125, and their top of the range Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic Electric Toothbrush which has 64% off from £279.99 to £99.99. Philips' online shop will also have savings on their range of air purifiers, and other electricals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

PlayStation:

Bag an amazing Christmas gift (or special treat for yourself) with the PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Astro Bot game for £179.99 – a saving of over £90. The VR starter pack is compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro and includes a PlayStation VR headset, a camera and PlayStation VR Worlds download code.

Wickes:

You can make some home improvements in the run-up to Christmas for less with Wickes’ Black Friday deals, which gives customers 15 per cent off Click & Collect orders over £100 with the code Black18 at basket. One of the highlights includes the Ring video doorbell, which will be available for £110.50 from 19-27 November.

