The last minute tech and gadget buys you need to make this Christmas Who wouldn't want one of these in their Christmas stocking?

The countdown is on – there’s only a handful of days until Christmas. And if you’re anything like us, your Christmas shopping plans might not be going quite as well as you’d hoped. Here at HELLO! we’ve already provided you with our pick of some of the best gifts available this year for the men, women, kids and teens in your life. But if you’re still struggling, and your family members have their hearts set on some glorious gadgetry this festive season, we wanted to share some of our faves.

Huawei Matebox X Pro

Just launched, the Matebook X Pro is the chicest slim, ultra-lightweight laptop offering full PC functionality in a machine you can carry in your handbag. With full view (the picture literally goes edge-to-edge, touch screen capability, a camera and a super long-life battery, it’s perfect for work, travel and everything in between. Plus, it’s beautiful. RRP £1499.99

One Plus 6T McLaren

New to the market today, this fabulous phone could not be more up-to-date. This One Plus phone, created in partnership with racing brand McLaren, has been created with a serious need for speed. Its Warp Charge 30 capabilities mean that the phone can be charged from zero to full in just 20 minutes. It can handle huge processing requirements (eg. gaming, filming and photo editing) without any loss of processing speed. RRP £649

Kindle Fire HD 8

An impressive tablet at an even more impressive price. At just £79.99, the new Kindle Fire HD 8 is a kindle, a tablet, a hands-free Alexa device and a mini stand-alone TV. The new Show Mode Charging Dock allows you to place your tablet into the charging dock and chat to Alexa from across the room, or sit down and enjoy a movie or a TV show, hands free and without fear of your tablet running out of charge. And if your hands are full (with dinner, kids or anything else) just chat to Alexa and ask her to pause your video, read your audiobook, tune into your home security, give you the trending news, find out the weather – you name it. RRP £79.99

GHD Platinum+ Styler

The ultimate hair gadget for the ladies in your life – these icy blue straighteners have had a makeover for Christmas. These limited edition products (the gold styler and air hair dryer are also available in frosty hues for Chrimbo too) have all the amazing ghd technology wrapped up in a festive package. The platinum+ styler predicts the thickness of your hair and the speed you style to deliver just the right amount of heat for your personal styling technique. RRP £175

The Sage Nutri Juicer Plus

The ultimate electric juicer for the health-conscious foodie, this super juicer extracts up to 70% of nutrients and is 40% more efficient than most other juicers. The extra-wide chute takes whole fruit and veg so you can literally chuck whatever you want in. Its extraction discs work quickly and evenly to reduce temperature and prevent heat transferring to your food, meaning as much nutritional value is maintained as possible. It’s got a special disc for handling soft fruit and veggies too. RRP: £199.99

Native Union Drop Wireless Charging Pad

Sleek, techy and oh so pretty, this pace pink wireless charging pad for iPhone & Qi enabled devices allows fast charging on a no-slip base. Compatible with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, 5W Android phones and other Qi wireless-compatible devices, it's made from hard-wearing nylon textile and aircraft grade aluminium. The silicone tread keeps your device in place and prevents overheating for optimum charging speed - it can even charge through most cases. RRP: £49.95

Bose noise-masking sleep buds

Any gadget that offers the gift of sleep is enough to get our ears twitching, and these nifty noise-masking sleep buds by Bose are ingenious. The tiny in-ear devices deliver soothing sounds that mask unwanted noises at night - whether that's a snoring partner, the hubub of a busy commuter train, a busy road or noisy neighbours. They fit entirely inside your ear so there's no problem with lying on your front or your side. RRP: £229.95