Video: Inside the most chic celebrity kitchens - including Golden Globes nominee Emily Blunt These stars have some seriously good interior designing clout

With marble islands, chrome fitting and wood panelling these celebrity kitchens are the stuff of dreams. Kris Jenner's kitchen is light and Asian inspired, featuring high, vaulted white ceilings and hardwood cupboards. Model Kendall Jenner has clearly inherited her mother's good taste as her kitchen is a lesson in subtle decor with neutral grey tones and polished metal appliances. Actress Angelina Jolie’s kitchen in her new sprawling LA mansion is ornately traditional with a light airy feel. Finally, Golden Globes nominee Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s kitchen in their former Brooklyn home is ethereally light and airy, featuring a neutral white and grey colour scheme. For all the most stylish celebrity kitchens, see the video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

10 of the Most Stunning Celebrity Kitchens

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.