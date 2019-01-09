First picture of Harry and Meghan's Cotswolds home revealed – and it's stunning! The royal couple love their countryside retreat

A picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stunning countryside home in the Cotswolds has been uncovered. The Sun have revealed the snap, which shows the £2.5million farmhouse features a spacious barn conversion extension, floor to ceiling windows, four bedrooms and a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff. Made out of what looks like pretty Cotswold stone, the grade II-listed home is set in four acres of picturesque Oxfordshire land.

According to the report, Meghan particularly loves the area because it's perfect for walking her beloved dogs – and she can entertain friends and family in complete privacy. The couple are thought to have welcomed Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to the property on a number of occasions – as well as their star friends including George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.

The Duke and Duchess began renting the house early in 2018, moving in before their royal wedding in May. They will reportedly keep their countryside bolthole, even once they have relocated to Frogmore Cottage from Kensington Palace. Renovation work is currently being undertaken at the property, which is situated in Windsor's Home Park.

A view of Frogmore House; Harry and Meghan's new official residence will be nearby Frogmore Cottage

Meghan and Harry's new official residence is particularly special to the couple, not only because it will be where they raise their first child, but because it faces the stunning grounds of the couple's wedding reception venue, Frogmore House. The Windsor home is thought to have been gifted to them by the Queen, and is also where their gorgeous engagement photographs were taken.

A palace statement to HELLO! read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."