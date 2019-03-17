Exclusive: Sarah Beeny reveals big change for her family as they move away from London How exciting!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Sarah Beeny has revealed she is quitting London and moving to the Somerset countryside. Opening the doors to her seven-bedroom home, in which she lives with husband Graham Swift and their four sons, Sarah tells the magazine: "I always said I would never sell this house – it represents my sons' childhood and we all have such magical memories here. But it's the right time. Graham's always wanted to move out of London and we've always harboured dreams of giving the boys that Swallows and Amazons childhood idyll. Children grow up too quickly in London. We just want them to be children as long as they can."

Sarah Beeny and her family are moving away from London

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' fun day out revealed

The couple bought a 220-acre sheep farm in Somerset last August and Sarah has since been splitting her time between the two homes. But they decided to make a permanent move to the country when they were considering their children’s education. "It was the right time in their lives to make the change and we’re very fortunate that we are in a position that we could make it happen," she continued.

READ: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrate very special day

"It’s all about decluttering our lives," the property presenter, whose new show Renovate, Don't Relocate, airs this month on UKTV, continues. "We’re making life simpler so we can concentrate on the things that really matter. I would have been depressed about closing down this house if there wasn't a new door opening. But it feels like a new exciting chapter is beginning."

To read the full story, pick up the latest copy of HELLO!, out on Monday 18 March