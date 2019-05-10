HELLO! launches luxury candle collaboration with Jo Loves The bespoke candle will go on sale this summer

HELLO! is excited to reveal we have collaborated with celebrated perfumer Jo Malone CBE, to create a bespoke HELLO! x Jo Loves layered candle which will go on sale later this summer. Jo and HELLO! editor in chief Rosie Nixon have worked hand-in-hand on the project, which has a ‘Friendship’ theme and takes its inspiration from three strong floral notes of orange blossom, tuberose and gardenia, to create the scent.

"For me, this special candle represents three very strong notes because I like strong people as well," says Jo, "I’m quite a big character so I need strong people around me to tell me the truth but also to celebrate life, laugh, cry, all of those amazing moments that happen between friends."

HELLO!'s collaboration with Jo Loves will go on sale on 1 August

Rosie adds: "Getting to know Jo during the course of this collaboration has been a tremendous privilege. I have so much admiration for her and I'm glad that we are now firm friends, so I couldn't be happier to spread a little of the magic we have created, in candle form. The scent is to-die-for and it's the ideal way to treat a friend or loved-one – as well as bring some self-care into our own lives."

We will be unveiling the finished product in the coming weeks and the candle will go on sale on 1 August 2019.

Jo Loves was founded by Jo Malone in 2011, and has amassed a huge array of celebrity fans in the past eight years. Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid, and Loose Women star Andrea McLean are among the famous faces who have shared photos of their own personalised Jo Loves candles on display in their homes, while her fragrances have proved equally popular.

