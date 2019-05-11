A glimpse at Duchess Meghan's Frogmore Cottage decor - see the picture Wow!

The Duchess of Sussex has chosen some beautiful homeware pieces for her new home, Frogmore Cottage, which she shares with Prince Harry and her new son Archie. And one important part of the decor decisions involved creating a gorgeous nursery for her royal baby.

The couple reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage ahead of their move. And as well as kitting out their house for a new baby (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have painted their nursery with vegan and organic paint), Meghan has apparently had her very own yoga studio created in their royal home.

Fans were given a unique insight into the couple's taste in interior decor earlieri this year when Meghan's makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin posted an Instagram photograph of a brunch they shared together after he'd flown to the UK to visit her. The snap shows a distressed rustic table, a black and white table runner and a selection of stoneware crockery, which has been identified as part of Soho Home's 'Country House' collection. Meghan and Harry were thought to have chosen gifts for their wedding list from the Soho Home range.

It was first thought that Meghan and Daniel may have headed to Oxfordshire's Soho Farmhouse for their meet-up – but the beauty expert took to his Instagram Story to reveal that Meghan had hosted at home. His photograph was captioned: "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

Meghan's Soho Home teapot

The former actress' choices include the Soho Home Country House Teapot - which sells for £25 in a small size and £35 for the large - and what looks like the teacups from the range, which are £12 each. She served her famous smashed avocado toast on Oneida pewter plates (which can be bought on eBay) and also presented Daniel with some chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason. He later commented on his picture: "Those truffles were soooo yummy!"

Daniel was the man behind Meghan's beautiful makeup look on her wedding day last May, and the friends clearly enjoy their relaxing days together. The MUA has previously opened up about how the morning of the royal wedding went, telling Good Morning America: "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning. Her mum [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."