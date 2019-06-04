YOU could own Love Island's Casa Amor villa – take a peek inside The four-bedroom villa is up for sale

Not only can you snap up the bedding and kitchenware featured on Love Island, avid fans of the ITV2 series can now buy one of the villas featured in the show. Yep, if you've got a cool £2million to spare you could snap up Casa Amor, which viewers will recognise as the second villa where the male contestants stayed for a few days in the last series along with a group of new potential love interests.

The four-bedroom villa is currently on the market for £2.44million, and it's located close to the current Love Island residence in the picturesque village of Sant Llorenç de Cardassar in Majorca.

Casa Amor is up for sale for £2.44million

As well as boasting a 14-metre swimming pool where the islanders worked on their tans and played games, the property has pristine lawns, several outdoor terraces and even its own massage and yoga area. Casa Amor even has its own vineyard – which you may recognise from Megan Barton-Hanson and Eyal Booker's wine tasting date in 2018.

GALLERY: Take a tour of the Love Island villa

Meanwhile, inside the villa there are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a fully-equipped designer kitchen. Casa Amor was completed in 2012, and has been described as "one of the most stylish homes to have been built in Majorca in the last 20 years". While it offers peace and privacy in the countryside, it's just a short drive away from the town and less than an hour's drive from Majorca's capital Palma.

The Love Island villa has a designer kitchen

In 2018, the villa was listed for holidaymakers to book their own summer holidays, with prices ranging from £4,572 and £7,417 per week. But now the current owner is selling up, giving a new buyer the opportunity to own a slice of Love Island history.

MORE: The M&S homeware you might have missed on Love Island

It remains to be seen whether the lavish residence will feature in the new series of the show, which launched on Monday, but perhaps the producers will want to surprise the contestants with a new twist later in the series or take them to a different villa.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.